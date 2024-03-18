All Blood Moon Tome Challenges in Dead By Daylight

A brand new spring event has dropped in Dead By Daylight! The Blood Moon 2024 event brings new features, new mechanics, and amazing new cosmetics for players to enjoy. Read on to find out about all the Blood Moon Tome challenges in Dead By Daylight.

All Blood Moon 2024 Tome Challenges in Dead By Daylight

There are cosmetics for the Oni and for Elodie Rakoto to unlock during the Dead By Daylight Blood Moon 2024 event. Individual head cosmetics are unlocked within the Blood Moon event Tome while others can be purchased using Blood Trinkets. You can also unlock charms and player profile cosmetics too! The trinkets are gained by completing the Tome challenges while the event is live between March 18 and March 31, 2024.

Complete each Blood Moon 2024 Tome challenge to gain 25-50 Blood Trinkets, which you then spend on unlocking each cosmetic item. The challenges all involve the new Blood Moon event features and mechanics in some way, such as interacting with the Fragile Blood Basins, using the Bloodsense Map, and entering the Blood Pools.

Gain 1 Droplet by any means

Steal 1 Droplet from a Survivor

Hook 3 Survivors on Blood Moon Hooks

Hit 1 Survivor while under the effect of any Blood Zone

Steal 1 Droplet from a Killer

Hide in the Killer’s terror radius while inside the Blood Zone for 20 seconds

Finish repairing 2 Blood Moon Generators

Deposit a Droplet into a Blood Basin to create 1 Blood Zone

Earn 50,000 Bloodpoints

Earn 2 gold emblems

Hook 6 Survivors on a Blood Moon Hook

Steal 3 Droplets from Survivors

Hit 2 Survivors while under the effect of any Blood Zone

Deposit a Droplet into a Blood Basin to create 2 Blood Zones

Earn 75,000 Bloodpoints

Complete a total of 8 of the following: Safe Unhooks or Hook Survivors

Earn 2 Irir emblems

Steal 2 Droplets from the Killer

Gain 2 Droplets by any means

Finish repairing 3 Blood Moon Generators

Hide inside the Killer’s terror radius while in the Blood Zone for 40 seconds

If you are having trouble understanding any of the new mechanics during this event, check out further info below.

Blood Moon 2024 Event Features

This new Spring event has introduced a few temporary items and features to the game: Bloodsense Map, Bloodshot Eye offering, and Blood Zones.

Bloodsense Map Item : this is an item Survivors can equip before the game starts. It has 20 charges which are burned up as you use one and causes pools of blood to form beneath you. The map automatically tracks three random objects within eight meters: Exit Gates, Generators, Hatch, and Hooks. It can also track Chests and Totems revealed by the perk Detective’s Hunch. The map also unlocks the ability to reveal the auras of injured Survivors.

: this is an item Survivors can equip before the game starts. It has 20 charges which are burned up as you use one and causes pools of blood to form beneath you. The map automatically tracks three random objects within eight meters: It can also track revealed by the perk Detective’s Hunch. The map also unlocks the ability to reveal the auras of injured Survivors. Bloodshot Eye Offering: this is an offering equipped by either Survivor or Killer before the game begins. The offering increases the duration of the aura-reveal of Fragile Blood Basins by 40 seconds at the start of the game. It increases protection duration of Blood Zones by 15 seconds when they are created. It also increases how fast you can create and remove Blood Zones by 50%.

this is an offering equipped by either Survivor or Killer before the game begins. The offering increases the duration of the aura-reveal of Fragile Blood Basins by 40 seconds at the start of the game. It increases protection duration of Blood Zones by 15 seconds when they are created. It also increases how fast you can create and remove Blood Zones by 50%. Blood Zones: while inside Blood Zones Killers’ lunge attack duration is increased by 1 second. The cooldown of the lunge increases by 2.14 seconds. Survivors’ grunts of pain are reduced by between 50% and 100%. The removal time of Blood Zones is also reduced by the same percentages.

While you are enjoying the new event why not try out some fun perk builds for the new Survivor and Killer: Sable Ward and The Unknown.

