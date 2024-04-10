All Become Someone Cheats (2024)

I’m not a big fan of adult games, but Become Someone’s RPG elements got me hooked. However, even if you are playing normal difficulty, this game can be brutal sometimes, and you can lock yourself out of many possible outcomes. So, if you want to curb your luck, here is the list of Become Someone cheats.

All Become Someone Cheats

The list of cheats is just below. I included instructions on how to use them further down, as it can be tricky if you’ve never coded anything. Lastly, know that these cheats work only for the browser version on PC, as you can’t open the dev tools on mobile.

Cheat Codes List

Money : SugarCube.State.variables.mc.money = 999999

: SugarCube.State.variables.mc.money = 999999 Stats : SugarCube.State.variables.mc.[Stat] = 999 (change [Stat] to int/str/end/charisma/porn/dom)

: SugarCube.State.variables.mc.[Stat] = 999 (change [Stat] to int/str/end/charisma/porn/dom) Girl trust : SugarCube.State.variables.[Girl Name].trust = 999 (change [Girl Name] to gain specific girl’s trust)

: SugarCube.State.variables.[Girl Name].trust = 999 (change [Girl Name] to gain specific girl’s trust) Make girlfriend : SugarCube.State.variables.[Girl Name].gf = 1

: SugarCube.State.variables.[Girl Name].gf = 1 Make slave : SugarCube.State.variables.[Girl Name].slave = 1

: SugarCube.State.variables.[Girl Name].slave = 1 Traits : SugarCube.State.variables.mc.traits = [‘rich’, ‘charismatic’, ‘good in school’, ‘smart’, ‘strong’, ‘quick’]

: SugarCube.State.variables.mc.traits = [‘rich’, ‘charismatic’, ‘good in school’, ‘smart’, ‘strong’, ‘quick’] Change day : SugarCube.State.variables.day = 1

: SugarCube.State.variables.day = 1 One girl gallery unlock : SugarCube.State.active.variables.[Girl Name].gallery=[ 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, … ] (put as many 1s as there initially were in the set; change [Girl Name] to unlock a specific girl’s gallery)

: SugarCube.State.active.variables.[Girl Name].gallery=[ 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, … ] (put as many 1s as there initially were in the set; change [Girl Name] to unlock a specific girl’s gallery) All girls gallery unlock: Object.keys(SugarCube.State.variables).forEach((key) => { if(SugarCube.State.variables[key].hasOwnProperty(‘gallery’)){ SugarCube.State.variables[key].gallery.forEach((val, n) => { SugarCube.State.variables[key].gallery[n] = 1})}}) (you’ll get an error but it will unlock the gallery nevertheless)

There are other variables you change, but none of them are that important. Still, you can try them out and see whether they have any impact on your gameplay. Also, if you can’t see the changes, switch locations or menus to refresh the game and get the new game state to show.

How to Use Cheats

Follow the instructions below to use cheats in Become Someone:

Open Become Someone in Chrome. Press F12 on your keyboard to bring the up developer tools. Switch to the Console tab, as shown in the image above. Copy one of the cheats above and paste them into the console. Hit Enter on your keyboard to execute the code. Switch locations or menus to see the changes.

Well, that was a quick JS coding lesson that should allow you to cheat your way to as many girls as you want in Become Someone. If you found this guide helpful and need cheats for some other games like Necromerger or Gunblood, make sure to hit that bookmark button on the top right.

