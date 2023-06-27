All Apex Racer Codes (June 2023)

Image Source: PIXELDEV GAMES

In this day and age, racing games focus on details, but Apex Racer brings it back to glorious pixelation. Sure, it’s nothing compared to realism, but it looks great and you still feel the speed when you’re drag racing. What really gets the adrenaline going are some Apex Racer codes!

All Working Apex Racer Codes

As of June 27, 2023, you can pick up these free gifts in Apex Racer:

Discord : Use this for 250K Cash

: Use this for 250K Cash Press the Redeem button : Leave the text box blank and just press the little arrow for 100K cash and 1 Gold. Yes, a single piece of gold.

: Leave the text box blank and just press the little arrow for 100K cash and 1 Gold. Yes, a single piece of gold. ios777: Use this code for free Cash and Gold (this is limited to iOS devices)

All Expired Codes in Apex Racer

Unfortunately, Apex Racer has quite a few codes that are no longer in use, several of which expired recently, too. You won’t get anything for using these codes:

Sell

Tuner

Hotfix

120D

Avatar

100k

Gold

Avatar

500k

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Enough doom and gloom over expired codes, what about redeeming them? Apex Racer doesn’t make it tough on you:

Open Settings. It’s the cog icon on the left-hand side. See the three icons on the left? Select the middle one, resembling a person. Type a code into the text box at the top and tap the arrow to redeem it. Codes are case-sensitive.

Now that you know how to redeem codes in Apex Racer, let us know what you plan on spending your free resources on. Better yet, check out the links to other codes lists. We have a wide variety, from Roblox Anime Adventures to Dead by Daylight.

