A Touch of Darkness Series Order

Inside the hit series
Lewis Rees
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 11:08 am

Scarlett St. Clair’s A Touch of Darkness series takes the Greek myth of Hades and Persephone and gives it a modern twist. Persephone, the Goddess of Spring, is living in disguise as a mortal journalist, and finds herself indebted to Hades, the God of the Dead, after losing to him in a game of cards. There are two different ways to look at the A Touch of Darkness series order. Here’s both of them.

A Touch of Darkness Subseries Order

There are two different subseries in A Touch of Darkness. Hades x Persephone tells the story from Persephone’s perspective, while Hades follows Hades’ version of events. There’s a certain amount of overlap between the two, and one way to read the series is to go chronologically in each subseries.

The Hades x Persephone subseries can be identified by the use of the word “Touch” in the titles.

  • A Touch of Darkness
  • A Touch of Ruin
  • A Touch of Malice
  • A Touch of Chaos

Meanwhile, books in the Hades subseries each feature the word “Game”.

  • A Game of Fate
  • A Game of Retribution
  • A Game of Gods

The recommended reading order intersperses the two perspectives into a chronological timeline, and goes as follows.

  • A Touch of Darkness
  • A Game of Fate
  • A Touch of Ruin
  • A Game of Retribution
  • A Touch of Malice
  • A Game of Gods
  • A Touch of Chaos

You can find out more about the series, as well as other works by Scarlett St. Clair, by visiting the author’s official website. For more guides, check out our Legacy Piece map guide and Holy War 3 magic tier list.

