Scarlett St. Clair’s A Touch of Darkness series takes the Greek myth of Hades and Persephone and gives it a modern twist. Persephone, the Goddess of Spring, is living in disguise as a mortal journalist, and finds herself indebted to Hades, the God of the Dead, after losing to him in a game of cards. There are two different ways to look at the A Touch of Darkness series order. Here’s both of them.

A Touch of Darkness Subseries Order

There are two different subseries in A Touch of Darkness. Hades x Persephone tells the story from Persephone’s perspective, while Hades follows Hades’ version of events. There’s a certain amount of overlap between the two, and one way to read the series is to go chronologically in each subseries.

The Hades x Persephone subseries can be identified by the use of the word “Touch” in the titles.

A Touch of Darkness

A Touch of Ruin

A Touch of Malice

A Touch of Chaos

Meanwhile, books in the Hades subseries each feature the word “Game”.

A Game of Fate

A Game of Retribution

A Game of Gods

The Author’s Recommended A Touch of Darkness Order

The recommended reading order intersperses the two perspectives into a chronological timeline, and goes as follows.

A Touch of Darkness

A Game of Fate

A Touch of Ruin

A Game of Retribution

A Touch of Malice

A Game of Gods

A Touch of Chaos

You can find out more about the series, as well as other works by Scarlett St. Clair, by visiting the author's official website.

