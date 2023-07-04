5 Letter Words With RAT in the Middle – Wordle Game Help

New York Times

Another day means another Wordle puzzle for Wordlers all over the world to solve. Six guesses at a random five letter word has proven incredibly addictive and enticing for amateur linguists everywhere. Sometimes it’s harder than expected though. Here’s all the five letter Wordle words with RAT in the middle.

Five Letter Words With RAT in the Middle

All the following words have been accepted by the New York Times’ Wordle itself. That means they might be the answer to the day’s puzzle. It definitely means they’ll take up a guess as you input them, so make sure you’re using them wisely.

brats

crate

drats

frate

frati

frats

grata

grate

grats

irate

orate

prate

prats

pratt

praty

trats

tratt

urate

wrate

wrath

As you can see, there’s plenty of words that match the letter combination and have RAT in the middle. Ensure you’re using Wordle’s feedback as you play to minimize the number of guesses it takes you.

A green tile after a guess means the letter is perfectly placed and doesn’t need to be changed. A yellow tile means it does feature but is incorrectly placed. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all, so leave it out of any guesses for the rest of the day.

If you’re still baffled, have a gander at our daily Wordle answer guide that’ll give you the answer and keep your streak going. Only check it out if you’re content for the answer to be given to you outright though.

If you want more word-based daily puzzles, have a look at Jumble or Waffle, both of which are cut from the same cloth as Wordle.

