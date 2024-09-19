Garry’s Mod is one of the most classic HL2 experiences you can find, without having to play the original game of course. But if you want to truly experiment and have fun with this sandbox, you might want to check out the 10 best Garry’s Mod mods that we have selected for you. Keep reading to find out which ones are worth your time!

The Best Gmod Mods

Simfphys (LUA Vehicles)

Image Source: Valve

If you’ve ever wanted to try driving a vehicle in Gmod, then Simfphys (now called LUA Vehicles) is definitely the mod to start off with. It gives you complete control over the vehicles, and you are free to download as many additional cars as you want, as there are Megapacks available in the workshop. You can drive everything as long as it has four wheels!

Type To Kill

Image Source: Valve

Have you ever wanted to play Typing of the Dead but could never find the game or the right platform to do it? Well, if you have Garry’s Mod, then all you need is to download Type to Kill. Inspired by the classic Sega game, here you will be disposing of enemy NPCs by simply bringing up your chatbox and typing the word that the mod tells you to.

Also, if you want insults? Well, the developers is working on them as well, so keep an eye on it.

BSMod Punch SWEP + Kick & KillMoves

Image Source: Valve

Do you miss the Jackie Chan experience mixed with some Mortal Kombat? BSMod will bring you exactly that vibe, but in Gmod. Combat becomes completely different and brings you a brand-new experience, now you can just go full-on melee and defeat your opponents with fists and kicks, but that’s not all. There are also executions in full Mortal Kombat style that will definitely please all fans of gory combat.

gWeather

Image Source: Valve

There is nothing more atmospheric than having a go against several enemy NPCs while a thunderstorm is going on in the background or the aurora borealis is in the sky. But you couldn’t do that in Gmod before Weather!

This mod adds tons of atmospheric weather effects that you can mod and tweak directly from the settings menu. From hail to snow and rain, there is a bit of everything to customize the sky to your liking.

Dynamic NPC Squads

Image Source: Valve

Tired of NPCs that will just go about the map individually without doing much? This mod will make those NPCs band together in squads, even chatting among themselves to add that little touch of realism. If you are looking for a mod that will recreate that kind of The Walking Dead experience, this is definitely the one for you. Zombie NPCs will also follow the behavior and band together in groups to hunt down the enemy.

VRMod

Image Source: Valve

If you’ve ever wanted to play Gmod in VR, then it might be time to just do so. Now, this mod does require a bit of tinkering and it is definitely not recommended if you want a smooth experience, as it is still wonky and also probably won’t be compatible with other mods that you are using. But if you are curious to see what it would look like, the mod currently supports the Meta Quest.

Universal Animations Fix

Image Source: Valve

Tired of your NPC enemies just awkwardly posing with their weapons in a wonky position? This mod will bring the fix you need, as now enemies will finally hold their weapons correctly and be able to aim without looking like they are t-posing. If you combine it with other animation fix mods, such as Citizen animation fix, then the results will be even better.

VJ Base

Image Source: Valve

One of the best NPC bases ever for sure, that has been in development since forever and it has only gotten better with time. If you are looking for any particular NPC that you want to feature in Gmod, then chances are that VJ Base has it.

It comes with complete customization of everything you can think of, from difficulty to behaviour and the weapons and fighting style they might use. Do you want Thanos in Gmod? Then this is the one for you!

Quake III Gmod

Image Source: Valve

If you’re nostalgic for the good ol’ days of arena FPS games, then having a quick round in Quake 3 is the cure. This mod will bring you just that: a total port of Quake 3 in Gmod. This comes complete with anything you might want from modes such as free for all and team deathmatch, to all of the original weapons, power ups, and maps. One of our favorites for sure.

Literally, The World

Image Source: Valve

Have you ever wanted to look at the map you are playing in from… above? Literally, the World will let you spawn the map as an actual prop in the game, acting it out in real time so you can check out everything that is going on. You can even play around with it and manipulate gravity and even cause earthquakes, there are several hidden secrets to discover too. Quite the unique mod that shows how far players can experiment in Gmod.

