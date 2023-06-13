Image Source: Roblox

There are over 40 million games on the Roblox platform, so trying to stand out from the crowd is definitely the key to attracting the masses. Case in point, a wee title about *checks notes* cooking as much pizza as possible as you build a humungous tower is making waves right now. So, if you’re looking for all those prized, sought-after codes in +1 Pizza Per Second, we’ve got everything you could possibly need. Let’s get into it!

All Working +1 Pizza Per Second Codes

Below, we’ve compiled all the latest valid, active codes you can use to redeem free in-game items or boosts:

Release – x1 Triple Pizza boosts

– x1 Triple Pizza boosts Tokens – 5 Tokens

– 5 Tokens 40klikes – x1 Super Lucky boosts

– x1 Super Lucky boosts Pizza – x1000 Pizza

– x1000 Pizza Giant – x1 Super Lucky boosts

– x1 Super Lucky boosts Gems – x100 Gems

All Expired Codes

Right now, there are currently no invalid, inactive codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes

Like many games on Roblox, redeeming codes is pretty straightforward. If you’re unsure, however, simply follow the steps below:

Firstly, launch +1 Pizza Per Second on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Menu’ button on the left side of your screen (highlighted in the image below).

Then, tap on the blue ‘Codes’ Twitter bird button.

In the text box provided, copy and paste a code from the list above and hit the green ‘Redeem!’ button. The items and boosts will then be added to your account. It’s as simple as that!

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on all the codes in +1 Pizza Per Second. For more, here’s how to track down all the markers in Find the Markers and what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends. Or if you’d rather, why not take a peek at our further coverage down below before you go.

