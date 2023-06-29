6 Ways Final Fantasy 16 Could Have Been Even Better

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The ever-popular Final Fantasy series has once again released another hit title with its sixteenth installment, welcoming longtime fans and newcomers alike. Even those who have played for just two hours will see its brilliance as you immerse yourself in Clive’s enthralling journey. However, despite its successes, there are a few ways Final Fantasy 16 could be even better, making the overall experience more epic than it already is.

Character & Room Customization

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Final Fantasy franchise is no stranger to customization, with the likes of FFXIV featuring a character creation system. Yet, this option is not present in the latest installment, given that the cast only includes pre-set outfits. But, even if Clive does look like a strapping young lad with his father’s clothes, wouldn’t it be better to design his suit with the garments you discover across Valisthea?

Maybe Clive could deck himself out with a luxurious outfit or blend in with the enemy by equipping a specific armor set. The game could also take it a step further through room customization, considering the Wall of Memories allows you to see the collectibles you’ve obtained. So, instead of gazing at these items, players could design the area themselves by placing them in their preferred location.

Party Member System

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Although various characters will join your team throughout your adventure, Final Fantasy 16 does not feature a party system, despite being a traditional element of the series. The game instead leans on a single-party approach, where you must primarily focus on Clive and customize his gear alone.

While we understand why the creators went with this direction, given the way the story is structured, it would be pleasing to see the return of the party system, primarily due to the restrictions placed on Torgal’s section. It doesn’t necessarily have to be an intricate system, but it could still give us some gear and weapon options for frequently used characters. That way, it will increase the bond you share with Clive’s teammates and make the experience more meaningful.

Expansion on Open World Mechanics

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

In hindsight, Final Fantasy 16 may seem like an open world title with its side quest adventures and vast terrain. However, it isn’t classified as one due to its limited features and linear-formatted narrative. Nevertheless, expanding on its open world mechanics could improve the game by permitting players to free-roam and loot those random areas to their heart’s content.

Yes, the series may have had issues with this approach in the past, as many players found Final Fantasy 15’s universe bland and aimless. On the other hand, there’s still room to grow, and the sixteenth installment has more than enough potential to rejuvenate this feature through its stunning graphics and various activities.

Option to Craft Potions

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Another addition we would love to see in Final Fantasy 16 is a way to craft the many potions of Valisthea, which can only be purchased at shops. More often than not, players will need a quick fix for their health, but of course, there won’t be any stores around when you are deep in the trenches of an enemy base.

Even if the game is nice enough to give you some resources before a daunting battle, there can be times when it is absent, forcing you desperately search around various locations. Therefore, if FF16 implements a craftable potion system, players won’t have to worry as much, and they can put those collectible items to use.

Intricate Photo Mode

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Compared to other games, Final Fantasy 16’s photo mode is reasonably limited, as there are only a few options available. You can control some mechanics, like the Field of View, Clive’s appearance, and the Depth of Field, but there’s not much else you can do outside of that.

Putting in filters or a brightness adjustment could at least help with the darkly-lit environment. Final Fantasy 16 could also include various poses for characters, similar to Link’s camera mode in Tears of the Kingdom. If this mechanic were to ever exist in this game, the possibilities almost seem endless, from an adorable pose with Torgal to a subtle peace sign for Clive.

More Challenging Enemies

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Dedicated players of the Final Fantasy series or those accustomed to RPGs have noted that Final Fantasy 16 is too easy regarding battles. While a more challenging option may be available with Final Fantasy mode, this selection won’t be unlocked until New Game Plus. So, to fix this, the game could feature more advanced opponents (possibly for the first playthrough) to satisfy veteran players.

On the other hand, the developers could instead have Final Fantasy mode available at the start or implement restrictions for particular gear. In return, it would make the game fun for any player, where you can either choose an easy, balanced, or challenging mode.

About the author

