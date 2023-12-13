Top 10 Best Anime Husbandos of 2023, Ranked

Look, you saw what we saw this year. 2023 was practically raining men capable of making fans’ legs go weak. And yet, as is always the case, some stood out more than others, which is why they made our list of the top 10 best anime Husbandos of 2023.

Before proceeding, it’s worth noting that only one Husbando has been selected from each show to make sure Jujutsu Kaisen doesn’t dominate the entire dang list. Likewise, Levi of Attack on Titan has been left out of the competition on the grounds that the poor man needs to be left alone to process and heal following the proverbial and literal hell he went through.

Feel free to defend your scorned and/or overlooked favorite in the comments down below.

10. Rentaro Aijou (100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You)

Image Credit: Bibury Animation Studios

While the name and premise of the anime he’s from might be ridiculous, Rintaro Aijou of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You fame handily nabbed a slot among the best Husbandos of 2023 in no time flat.

Caring, considerate, and bursting with affection for every member of his burgeoning love hecatontagon, this young man clears the exceptionally low bar of male standards with flying colors. When faced with the dilemma of ensuring others love him and feel loved or else everyone involved dies, he rises to the occasion and lays bare his capacity for showing affection for others; all while being respectful and patient toward his many girlfriends and their quirks.

He’s not only the ideal boyfriend, but also a decent human being capable of making others feel seen and heard. Honestly, it’d be weird if he didn’t have so many girls seeking his affection.

9. Aqua (Oshi no Ko)

Image Credit: Doga Kobo

Look, we get it: Not everyone is down for guys with baggage, and Oshi no Ko‘s Aqua has a whole separate lifetime’s worth of the stuff.

For those willing to look past it though, there’s a genuinely good guy hidden under all that trauma. His dedication to his friends and family is unmatched, to the point that you’re just as likely to see him plotting and planning his way around threats as you are to see him nailing a glow stick-waving routine at his sister and friend’s idol performance. He’s not afraid to embarrass himself to lift you up, and his drive to succeed ensures you won’t be stuck with some pretty dead weight.

If not for his undeniable need for therapy, he’d definitely be higher up on this list, but he’s an exemplary Husbando regardless.

8. Heracles (Record of Ragnarok)

Image Credit: Yumeta Company

While he might embody the male power fantasy more than the ideal female gaze-ee, Heracles puts other men to shame both in Record of Ragnarok and Beyond.

A lover at heart, he sees his strength less as a means to inflict violence and more so a way to protect others. He’ll do his darndest to make sure those who love peace can live good lives, and that those who don’t can find someone willing to talk through their issues until they see a better path.

Admittedly, his obstinance in joining the humans against the gods a la Buddha’s strategy shows some clear issues with knowing when to disobey authority for the greater good. But if that’s his biggest flaw, it’s hard not to see why he outdoes so many others as a model Husbando.

7. Haida (Aggretsuko)

Image Credit: Fanworks and Sanrio

You know you’ve found a man worth keeping when he’s willing to support you through thick and thin, and no matter the life path you choose. Of the best Husbandos of 2023, few embody this mindset like Haida from Aggretsuko.

Though he might falter in terms of his finances and responsibilities, he’s always right behind Aggretsuko cheering her on whether she’s intent on becoming an idol or determined to inspire others through politics. He’s right there with her when she’s nervous about meeting her parents, and doesn’t mind humiliating himself with an impromptu karaoke session to snap her out of a funk.

He’s A-grade boyfriend and Husbando material, and even non-furries will find it hard to contest his well-earned standing among the other men on this list.

6. Brando (Pluto)

Image Credit: Studio M2

There are many strapping robotic men in the anime adaptation of Pluto, but few embody the true heart of a Husbando like Brando.

An unbeatable tournament champion by day and a loving husband and father by night, he’s the full package in terms of hunky anime fellas. Sure, his heart might be mechanical, but his soul finds endless joy in being able to make those around him and those who will come after him happy.

And, as an added bonus, he’s got all of the Perks that come with finding a man who’s past the Wilder days of his life. Being with him would entail low key days at an amusement park and relaxing nights chatting over dinner. We don’t know about you, but that sounds downright delightful.

5. Thorfinn (Vinland Saga)

Image Credit: MAPPA

The Thorfinn seen in Vinland Saga Season 2 is not only a far better version of the character, but also one of the best anime Husbandos in recent memory.

Calm and practical but with a clear drive to help others, he’s not afraid to risk life and limb if it means keeping those he loves safe. Though he has a fair few demon’s haunting him at all times, he pushes ever onward toward a better version of himself; and, more importantly, becoming a person who can help others find a better way through life.

It’s the kind of emotional glow up you love to see, and he’s league’s ahead of his contemporaries as a result. And let’s not pretend it isn’t appealing to think he’s handy around a farmstead.

4. Akira (Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead)

Image Credit: Bug Films

Admittedly, Akira is far from the most interesting Husbando on this list.

A former abused wage slave turned devil-may-care survivor of the Zombie apocalypse in Zom 100, he only thinks things out a step or two ahead. Any decision he makes is fueled by his desires, and he’s prone to making dumb mistakes because he charged headlong into a problem assuming everything would work out fine.

He’s a bit of a mess, and the fact that he wasn’t killed outright by the hostile world around him is a miracle. But honestly, that’s kind of his appeal. Despite everything that could go wrong, he still has hope and faith in the world because he knows there’s something far scarier than a zombie apocalypse. He has an innate faith that things will get better, and that there’s meaning in going after ehat you cared about.

If you’ve ever felt stuck and burnt out in your career, this is almost assured to resonate with you, and we could hardly judge you for sprinting into his former-rugby star arms to be carried off on a soul-enriching vacation.

3. Vash (Trigun Stampede)

Image Credit: studio Orange

Trigun Stampede brings a new feel to the classic series, and its take on Vash definitely elicits a different kind of thirst.

Whereas the original Humanoid Typhoon gave off the energy of a golden retriever who has only just stopped eating rocks, this new Vash shares the same energy as a worn Shiba Inu. He’s been kicked around by the world a few times, but that isn’t going to shake his faith and loyalty toward humanity.

And yet, despite this darker tone to his personality, he’s still the multifaceted goofball capable of cracking jokes one minute and nailing an impossible shot with his pistol the next.

Paired with his simple yet stylish drip, all of this comes together to create the saddest E-Boy you ever did want to take out to brunch, and you wouldn’t even mind that he needs you to find an incredibly overpriced cruelty-free joint that’ll allow him to eat guilt free.

2. Gabimaru (Jigokuraku: Hell’s Paradise)

Image Credit: MAPPA

Gabimaru the Hollow of Hell’s Paradise might come off like a soulless killing machine, but beneath his cold exterior lies one of the most dedicated Husbandos of the 2023 batch.

Subconsciously dedicated to his partner in a way that prevents him from being harmed, he has his priorities straight and is dead-set on keeping things that way. Even if the leader of a country asks the impossible of him, he’ll carry out the mission in order to get back to his partner and leave the woes of his work behind him.

Is there the chance that he’ll overdue it and forget all about you? Undeniably. But to have that stability, as well as the raw strength that he utilizes to carry out his missions, would be a godsend whether you’re lazing around the house or need a durable partner for some more passionate activities.

1. Nanami (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Image Credit: MAPPA

Before you bombard the comments section with comments, let me be clear: Gojo, Geto, Todo, and even “Worst Dad Ever” contender Toji could have arguably taken this slot. And yet, when it comes down to it, Nanami is the best anime Husbando of 2023.

Despite his grumpy and stiff facade, this punctual Jujutsu Sorcerer does what he does because he cares about people. He wants strangers to be safe, and he wants to make sure his protégé have the room they need to get better and hold their own. He values time that can be spent on leisure, and makes sure to never put work before happiness – unless someone hurt those he cares about, in which case he’s happy to punch in for some overtime beatdowns.

And those outfits! It’s honestly like he saw the rest of the cast and went “Well, someone should class themselves up”. No matter the occasion, he’s dressed his best and has you begging to see what’s underneath.

But then, you’d be thrilled just to see him smile and let down his guard a little, whether that’s by walking along the shoreline or engaging in more intellectually stimulating conversation.

He’s one of, if not the, best Husbandos out there, and that remains true even when stacked up against the thirst traps that are the male cast of Jujutsu Kaisen. And as far as we’re concerned, he’s the best Husbando of the year.