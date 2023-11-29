10 Most Underrated Naruto Characters

The world of Naruto is vast, including several different villages which each host a variety of different Clans with unique Jutsu. Because of the sheer number of characters in Naruto, some shinobi are often overshadowed by their peers, leaving the poor souls as forgotten and underrated compared to others.

We’ve rounded up ten of these individuals so we can give them the appreciation they deserve.

Shino Aburame

Poor Shino, not even Naruto was able to recognize him after returning to the Hidden Leaf Village following the three-year time skip. This bug-wielding ninja is so often overshadowed by the rest of the Konoha eleven, even his teammates, Kiba and Hinata. As a member of the Aburame Clan, Shino’s body is a host for insects that enable his various Jutsu.

However, Shino’s insects are extremely unique, as he harvested some of his adoptive brother, Torune’s insects, and used them to refine his bug-breeding techniques. This eventually resulted in a new beetle with traces of both insects, a unique species that Shino created. Shino has immense control over his insects and has proven himself to be extremely intelligent and capable in combat on the few opportunities he’s had to prove himself. It’s only a shame he didn’t get more time to shine.

Ino Yamanaka

Ino Yamanaka is often cast aside by fans and considered weak, as her physical strength doesn’t compare to other ninja in the show. However, Ino is extremely strong with the use of her Mind Transfer Jutsu, a technique that enables her to enter the mind of an opponent and completely immobilize them. Ino came in absolutely clutch during the Shinobi World War, as she was able to use her Mind Transfer Jutsu to completely restrain Obito and the Ten-Tails, which was impossible for every other Shinobi on the battlefield.

On top of her sharp mind and technical ability, Ino is also fully trained in Medical Ninjutsu as one of Tsunade’s apprentices. This proves that although she may lack huge physical strength, or flashy, explosive abilities, Ino has mastered more than one area of Ninjutsu, and has played a part in saving the lives of many individuals. Give this lady the recognition she deserves!

Yamato

Yamato is the individual who stepped in as a temporary Sensei to Team 7 when Kakashi was bedridden and unable to continue the role for some time. Unfortunately for poor Yamato, that’s all some fans ever really see him as — a less memorable Kakashi Hatake. However, Yamato is an extremely fascinating character with a deeply sad backstory. I don’t know how people wouldn’t want to cheer for the guy, all he wants is to be respected and appreciated by his fellow Team 7 companions, as proven in his time in Infinite Tsukuyomi.

Not only is Yamato a very lovable character, but he is also very valuable and powerful as a shinobi. Firstly, he spent most of his childhood in the Root division of Anbu as a child, refining his powers to excel many shinobi older than him. On top of this, Yamato has access to the rare Wood Release Kekkei Genkai, derived from the DNA of Hashirama Senju. With the use of Hashirama Senju’s necklace, Yamato can even amplify his powers to control a Tailed Beast, such as when he restrained Naruto’s Four-Tailed Cloak in a breeze.

This is no small feat and was one of the main reasons Hashirama was made Hokage in the first place, which only proves Yamato’s power. It’s a shame he didn’t get more recognition, or a big defining moment to prove the extent of his abilities.

Kurenai Yuhi

Poor Kurenai, she was done so dirty… Unfortunately for this Jonin, most fans remember her for her pitiful attempt to take on Itachi Uchiha in Genjutsu, which ultimately failed very badly. This made Kurenai somewhat of a joke to the Naruto fandom, and beyond this moment she never really got a chance to redeem herself or make a comeback, as she was soon written out of the main story after getting pregnant with Asuma’s child, Mirai Sarutobi.

What many fail to remember, is that at the time of her battle against Itachi, Kurenai was a Jonin, a Sensei to Team 8, and considered to be the most powerful Genjutsu user in the Hidden Leaf. This is a title that would not be earned with ease, meaning that Kurenai was very powerful — she just never got a chance to show it off. Instead, this poor woman was stomped into the mud by Itachi, who was an absolute all-rounder beast at the time. It’s not that Kurenai was weak, but that Itachi was a shinobi who surpassed the skill levels of most other ninja in his lifetime.

Apart from her Genjutsu skills, Kurenai was also proven to be extremely caring and kind, going out of her way to take Hinata Hyuga under her wing when Hiashi cast her aside. Honestly, as much as I love Mirai and the fact that Asuma lives on through his daughter, Kurenai had so much potential. It was a shame to see her story pan out the way it did, she deserved to at least have a few key moments of badassery before she was benched.

Konan

Even though Konan has the chance to show off her abilities on multiple occasions, many fans fail to recognize just how lethal she could have been had she lived on to the end. Not only does Konan have a unique Jutsu in the form of her Paper Techniques, but she is also incredibly intelligent, resourceful, and perceptive.

Konan was able to formulate a plan to take down Tobi and executed it to perfection in combat against him — something very few shinobi would have been able to achieve. Through her smarts and techniques, Konan overcomes Kamui, forcing Obito (Tobi) to use Izanagi to take her down, as she would have otherwise been successful in her plan. After being touched by Naruto’s ideals and abandoning the Akatsuki to fight for peace in his favor, Konan was fiercely loyal, even willing to bravely sacrifice her life in her attempt to take down Tobi.

Konan was truly badass right to the end, too. As far as she knew, she was going up against Madara Uchicha, which made her fierce bravery and intellect even more impressive. She didn’t even bat an eye and instead put everything on the line. Konan’s entire storyline and character are one of the most impressive in the entire Naruto franchise, so this Hidden Rain ninja deserves much more limelight and love from the fanbase.

Suigetsu Hozuki

Suigetsu is certainly an underrated shinobi within the Naruto franchise. Sure, he accompanies Sasuke during Shippuden, and Sasuke wouldn’t tolerate any weakling by his side. However, the extent of Suigetsu’s abilities is barely touched upon, which leaves him in the shadows quite a bit, despite having some very unique and powerful abilities.

Suigetsu is capable of using secret Water Release techniques to turn his body to liquid, change his body shape and the size of his limbs, and perform Water Jutsu without the need for Hand Signs. Suigetsu also shows formidable skill with the Kubikiribocho sword, which he was able to use to defend Sasuke and hold his own against A and Killer B; this shark boy certainly packs a punch.

Anko Mitarashi

Anko Mitarashi is a Tokubutsu Jonin and ex-apprentice of Orochimaru, capable of using Snake Jutsu. After being introduced as one of the instructors during the Chunin exams, Anko, unfortunately, had very little screen time following this and was written out of a lot of the Shippuden storyline, even missing out on the Shinobi World War while being captured by Kabuto.

This is very disappointing, as Anko is a very capable ninja, and had a high level of power, yet very little chance to portray this. Also, let’s not forget that Orochimaru hand-picked her as his apprentice during her youth, meaning she has always shown an impressive level of skill as a shinobi.

Shizune

Shizune is the apprentice to Tsunade, yet she spends so much time running around as her assistant once the latter takes on the role of Hokage, that Shizune doesn’t get a huge number of chances to show off her skills. Shizune is a Jonin-level shinboi and one whom Jiraiya had enough faith in to allow her to take on Kabuto, with the latter even acknowledging Shizune’s skills during a confrontation with Orochimaru and Tsunade.

On top of Shizune’s skills with toxins, weapons, and her unique Poison Mist Jutsu, she also has refined Medical Ninjutsu skills as a result of her time training as Tsunade’s apprentice. Alongside her skills, Shizune also has a sharp mind, leading her to remain focused and observant. This was largely beneficial in the Great Ninja War, where Shizune was responsible for determining links between the army of White Zetsu and Hashirama Senju.

Haku

Haku was one of the first formidable enemies that Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke went up against. Haku was an orphaned child from within the Hidden Mist Village, and a wielder of a unique Kekkei Genkai called Ice Release. After encountering Zabuza, Haku joined him as his apprentice, which further developed his skills throughout the years. Haku’s most formidable skill, however, was his unparalleled speed. Haku was so fast in combat that even Sasuke was unable to track his movements without the use of his Sharingan, which proves just how intense Haku’s agility was.

Thanks to Zabuza’s former Anbu training, detailed information regarding human physiology was passed down to Haku. This enabled Haku to take out opponents with a single Senbon acupuncture strike, causing immediate death. On top of Haku’s sheer speed and precision in his abilities, he was extremely observant and intelligent, and at only fifteen years old. Haku was an absolute beast who threw Team 7 off for the majority of their fight; just imagine if he’d been given the opportunity to keep living, growing, and adapting his skills throughout Shippuden.

Kimimaro

Kimimaro was the last surviving member of the Kaguya Clan and the leader of the Sound Five. Kimimaro has the powerful Shikotsumyaku Technique, allowing him to manipulate and weaponize the bones of his own body. Most significantly, Kiminaro’s powers were so great that Orochimari had identified him to be his next vessel.

Kimimaro was able to defeat hundreds of Naruto’s Nine-Tailed Shadow Clones with ease, and fought against Naruto, Lee, and Gaara one after the other, bearing a Chakra power that was so strong, it could be visualized by the naked eye. Unfortunately, Kimimaro ultimately succumbed to his terminal illness, moments before he was to kill Gaara.

Had Kimimaro not died in the middle of this fight due to his body giving out on him, then he very likely would have succeeded in killing Gaara, who went on to become Kazekage not much longer. Is this not an indicator of just how brutal Kimimaro’s power was? I certainly think so!