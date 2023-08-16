How Old Is Sasuke in Naruto?

Naruto is an anime that takes place across multiple different iterations. Throughout it, we see different characters essentially grow up in front of our very eyes, witnessing different parts of their lives. This is especially true of someone like Sasuke, one of the main characters of the show. Here’s how old Sasuke is in Naruto.

Sasuke Age in Naruto

In the first part of Naruto, Sasuke is 12 years old, turning 13 before the show’s conclusion. By the time we reach the show’s second part, Naruto: Shippuden, Sasuke is now 16 years old. By the end of that iteration, Sasuke turns 17 years old. This puts him roughly in line with Naruto’s own age, with the two only being separated by a few months.

Sasuke’s birthday is July 23, thus making him a Leo, while Naruto’s is Oct. 10, making him a Libra. Further, by the time we get to the sequel series, Boruto, there is a major time skip where we meet a much older Sasuke. In this series, he is now 33 years old, having started a family with Sakura and their daughter, Sarada, the latter of whom is one of the main characters the new show centers itself around.

That's how old Sasuke is in Naruto.