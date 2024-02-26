Top 10 Best Neal.fun Games, Ranked

If you’ve been spending as much time as we have with Infinite Craft, you probably didn’t notice Neal.fun has other games to play. In fact, some may be just as entertaining and addicting. After much debate, we’ve ranked the top 10 best games on Neal.fun!

10. Ambient Chaos

Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

Ambient Chaos is less of a traditional game and more of a fun tool to mess around with, especially if you’re into sound mixing. It features 30 unique sounds that you can toggle at will, and even adjust the volume for each one. I can see it as a useful tool for filling the silence with the soothing sounds of the waves while you work.

Personally, it’s fun to just tinker with different combinations. Have you ever wondered what it would sound like if a medieval battle was going on while the sounds of an office and playground droned on? You can do that!

9. Draw a Perfect Circle

Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

I like to think of Draw a Perfect Circle (no, not the band) as like the Dark Souls of time-wasting games on Neal.fun. It gets frustrating and annoying, but you can’t help but try again and again. And all you’re doing is trying to create a perfect circle!

If you’ve ever played classic arcade games, ones with high scores, Draw a Perfect Circle triggers that same phenomenon. There’s a dopamine rush seeing your high score, represented by a percentage, getting higher and higher.

8. Draw Logos From Memory

Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

Every day we’re bombarded by logos, from McDonalds to the PlayStation logo. Sometimes it’s stuff we like and other times it isn’t, but I bet you can point out quite a few, especially your favorite, in a lineup. But how well can you draw that logo from memory?

Neal.fun’s aptly named Draw Logos From Memory is exactly that. It’s a lot harder than you think, particularly when you’re challenged to recreate the NASA and Starbucks logos. There’s a good chance you’ll make silly mistakes, like drawing the logo backwards (like I did) or missing a crucial detail.

7. The Auction Game

Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

Have you ever watched an auction unfold? It’s entertaining just watching people burn absurd amounts of cash on what you might personally consider junk. That’s what makes The Auction Game particularly fascinating to play, and solely why it’s ranked as one of the best Neal.fun games.

All you do is bid on real-world items, from properties to brands and paintings, like William Moorcroft’s “Carp” vase and Salvador Dalí’s Le Voyage Fantastique. The closer you get to its value, the more points you get. It’s crazy just how much paintings go for!

6. Design the Next iPhone

Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

We’re not going to pretend Apple makes terrible smartphones; the iPhone is powerful and the design is quite sleek. That said, there have been some bonehead decisions made in the past, like removing the headphone jack. In Design the Next iPhone, you get to, well, design your very own iPhone with all the trappings and features you’d want. Tim Cook will even present it! (Disclaimer: Tim Cook will not make an appearance.)

Want to glue googly eyes to the back? Maybe you like the click wheel of the old iPods. You can even add the headphone jack back in, give it an HDMI port, or stick an antenna on the end. Add as many cameras as you want or stamp an Android logo on the back. It’s your iPhone—design it the way you want! Alternatively, you could craft an iPhone in Infinite Craft.

5. Spend Bill Gates’ Money

Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

Speaking of crazy amounts of money, how about that Bill Gates? With an insane $125.2 billion net worth, you know he’s got money to burn. In fact, Spend Bill Gates’ Money has you doing exactly that: spending $100 billion any way you want, from a list of various items and properties.

Sure, it’s fun to spend all that money as soon as possible, but I think a more interesting approach would be to make note of things you have in your house, tally them up, and see how little the needle moves. If anything, it’ll put into context just how much a $100 billion can buy, let alone a billion or even a million.

4. The Password Game

Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

What you do is create a password based on the prompts given. It starts off with the password needing to be five characters long, then you add a number and a special character. On and on it goes the prompts get more ridiculous like adding Roman numerals that multiply to 35 or including a sponsor.

The Password Game is a tough nut to crack. I wasn’t expecting to waste as much time as I did with it, but it just kept going and going! I haven’t beaten it yet, but if you’re a big fan of puzzles, give this one a try. Fair warning: you may get a little frustrated with it.

3. Absurd Trolley Problems

Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

Ever heard of the “Trolley Problem”? It’s an ethical thought experiment, and it goes like this: There’s a trolley bound to hit five people tied to a track. You, on the other hand, can pull a lever and change the tracks it follows. However, the other set of tracks has one person tied to the tracks. Do you do nothing and let the five people die or pull the lever and only one person dies, but the other five survive?

Now, the Absurd Trolley Problems takes that original thought experiment and puts a fun (and interesting) twist to it. You might be asked to choose between a single cat and five crabs or destroy the original Mona Lisa rather than five people. What’s particularly fascinating is that after you answer the question, the game reveals the ratio of people who voted the same!

2. Asteroid Launcher

Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

Asteroid impacts are pretty scary, considering our solar system is chock-full of them, but you don’t have to worry about them. We get meteor showers, a few big rocks enter our atmosphere, then quickly burn up, and others just swing by for a chat before leaving. Asteroids have some seriously destructive power, and to put it into perspective, try playing Asteroid Launcher.

Is it a tad morbid? Yep, especially when you read the details on the right, which showcase the destruction you caused. It’ll tally up deaths (from impact and other sources), shockwaves, earthquakes, and so on.

1. Infinite Craft

Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

It’s no surprise Infinite Craft took the number one spot as the best Neal.fun game. Combining elements sounds boring, but trust us: it’s incredibly easy to get sucked into the process. Just take a look at our Infinite Craft combination list—it has us hooked. And what it really comes down to is the stuff you can craft, going beyond something as simple as bricks and storms to elaborate “elements” like Einstein.

There’s also a layer of discovery to it. More often than not, an element can be created in multiple ways, so how you come to, say, crafting a nuke might be different from someone else. Part of the fun is trying to craft an element as fast and with as few combinations as possible!

Well, that’s the last of the best Neal.fun games ranked, folks. Hopefully, we helped you find another game to get hooked on or, at the very least, kill some time. If you’re still stuck on Infinite Craft though, perhaps you’d be interested in learning how to craft Elden Ring?