7 Anime Games To Have on Your Radar in 2024

2024 is set to be a big year for game releases and announcements, especially for those based on anime. Between long-awaited entries in heralded franchises and fresh adaptations of lesser-known works, there’s sure to be something exciting for most any fan of the sub genre.

With that in mind, we decided to round up some of the most promising titles expecting releases or announcements so that you can get a better idea of what to look out for. And so, here are the seven anime games to have on your radar in 2024.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (Jan. 29)

Image Credit: Cygames and Platinum Games Inc.

Does it seem like a bit of a stretch to include this title when the series’ anime was based on a gacha game? Maybe so. But we can’t help getting excited about the potential Granblue Fantasy: Relink has.

Between its gorgeous art style and gameplay reminiscent of the Tales series — designed by Platinum Games no less — the title looks like the open world RPG fans could only dream of. And that’s not even mentioning the story, which looks like the most enjoyable way yet to dive into the series.

About the only downside is that it’s Jan. 29 release puts it in direct competition with some major releases, meaning it might get shafted to many people’s backlog. With any luck though, the game will make good on its potential and attract the attention it deserves.

One Punch Man: World (Jan. 31)

Image Credit: F3 Studio and Crunchyroll

Before you say anything, rest assured that we’re aware One Punch Man: World is a mobile title and a gacha game.

There will undoubtedly be microtransactions and other design elements which aren’t exactly ideal. Likewise, the risk of this title being dropped like so many other examples could spell trouble for the title shortly after its Jan. 31 launch.

And yet, in spite of all that, the game does look very promising. The visuals are solid for a Mobile game, with both the character models and the environments popping the same way the anime and manga do. The exploration element also makes it feel less shallow than it’s contemporaries, and like it’ll be a game with at least some depth and feeling to it.

Time will tell if it can capitalize on these strengths, but we’re cautiously optimistic it can stick the landing.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (Feb. 1)

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment and Byking, Gemdrops, Inc.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been long due for a game adaptation, and Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash seems like a perfect first offering.

Designed around a 2v2 arena Brawler framework, the game allows you to dive into the role of the series’ core cast and let loose with all manner of Cursed Techniques. Coming out on top requires more than just button mashing though, as each character in its modestly sized roster has their own ranges, attack types, and advantages to consider.

Admittedly, it might seem less enticing than some other big February releases like Persona 3 Reload or Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. But trust us when we say this isn’t a game you’ll want to miss, especially if you’re a fan of the anime.

SPY x ANYA: Operation Memories (TBD)

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment and Groove Box Japan

In the mood for an anime game that’s more comfy and cozy? Look no further than Spy x ANYA: Operation Memory.

Framed around Anya attempting to create a photo album for a school assignment, this breezy title puts players smack-dab in the middle of the Forgers’ many daily adventures and hijinks. In place of non-stop action and battles, you’ll find mellow adventures to an aquarium and heartwarming moments of familial bonding.

Though it doesn’t have a firm release date, this title is slated for release in 2024, so here’s hoping it arrives sooner rather than later.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (TBD)

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment and Spike Chunsoft

Even if it has yet to receive a release date, there’s no way we couldn’t include Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO on this list.

Originally thought to be Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4, the latest game adaptation of the legendary series certainly has its aesthetics down. Both of its trailers make the game look stunningly gorgeous, and lend it the same feeling of an anime come to life that Dragon Ball Z Kakarot had.

Chances are slim it’ll come out this year given we still don’t have a release window, but the game is at least open to preorders across several platforms. If we’re lucky, there’ll be plenty more footage and gameplay released this year that’ll prove this is the biggest game release the series has seen in years.

Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact (TBD)

Image Credit: Bushiroad

It still feels a little surreal that there’s a major Hunter x Hunter game in development, and Nen X Impact seems poised to capitalize on the hype behind it.

Not much is known about the game outside of its reveal trailer, and even then what could be gleaned is minimal. It’s likely either a 3v3 Brawler or a card fighter based on the fact that Bushiroad is behind it, and it incorporates characters from throughout the series. Otherwise, no one knows when it’ll release, what platforms it’s intended for, or anything else.

But there’s something about its presentation, and the potential a Hunter x Hunter game carries, which is hard to deny. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any and all news surrounding this title, and we suggest you do the same.

Sand Land (TBD)

Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment and ILCA Inc.

It still feels crazy that Sand Land has a game in the works shortly after receiving an anime adaptation, but here we are.

Though there isn’t much we know definitively about the game at this point — or even when it’ll come out — what we have seen is reason enough to get hyped. The title’s open world is teeming with opportunities for adventure, action, and basking in the trademark art style of Akira Toriyama. And, as an added bonus, you can spend even more time in the series’ sandy world than the manga or anime would allow for.

We’re hopeful that this might be the year when the game comes out, but some new gameplay footage would still be much appreciated.