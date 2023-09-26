Is Mason Greenwood in EA FC 24? Answered

As players around the world lace up their boots and get ready to duke it out on the pitch in EA Sports FC 24, sometimes, there are more important things to worry about than scoring a goal or keeping a clean sheet. Although video games do offer a great avenue of escapism for many, reality will overlap every once in a while. For players hoping to find out whether Mason Greenwood is in EA FC 24, let us help.

Who Is Mason Greenwood?

Striker Mason Greenwood is a Manchester United player who was previously arrested in 2022 for several crimes by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). That saw the player removed from FIFA 22 and 23 with concerns arising from players and other relevant organizations. However, the CPS discontinued its case against the player due to a number of reasons, with Greenwood denying all alleged offences.

Manchester United had initial plans to bring him back into the fold, but strong opposition led to the striker being moved to Spanish side Getafe on loan for the current season.

Is Mason Greenwood in EA FC 24?

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

The answer is yes, Greenwood is an active squad member of Getafe, and can be used in EA FC 24 as part of several modes. That said, he is not available in Ultimate Team due to being a late transfer that did not meet the cut-off date for EA.

There are also no current plans to add the player to the mode, and with Getafe not being a part of other EA Sports FC related products, such as FC Mobile and Online, Greenwood won’t be found in those games either.

Now that you are caught on if Mason Greenwood is in EA FC 24, it's time to turn your attention to other details.