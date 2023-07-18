EA FC 24 Playstyles & Playstyles+ Explained: How They Work and Will Change Your Gameplay

Among the many new features coming to EA Sports’ FC 24, Playstyles undoubtedly stand out. The new mechanic, partnered with football data firm Opta, makes individual players feel truly unique. But how? Here, we’re answering just that and taking you through how they work in EA FC 24.

What are Playstyles in FC 24?

Playstyles are essentially traits that certain players have and can earn. They’re present in a series of modes, including Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

EA described them as follows: “Every footballer in the world has a distinct way of playing. PlayStyles bring this dimension to The World’s Game with signature abilities that take a player’s game beyond overall ratings and help them stand out on the pitch.”

According to the developers themselves, there’re 34 in total, each offering a slightly different in-game bonus for players who possess it. One is known as Trickster and is reserved for skillful players, one is known as Power Header and is reserved for players who are excellent aerially, and so on.

That’s another thing: they’re based on real life analysis from Opta and EA. Opta is a football analytics company. Together, the companies have applied them to certain players based on their performances in real life.

That means skilful players, like Vinicius Jr, will possess the Trickster playstyle. Others who possess the Speed Dribbler playstyle will dribble closer to their maximum speed.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Playstyles+ Explained

Playstyles plus are essentially boosted playstyles, reserved for the top players in world football. They function the same as the basic ones (reflecting real life performances and offering signature abilities) but they’re stronger and have more of an impact in game.

In the words of EA, they enhance “an ability from special to spectacular… You’ll be able to see and feel the difference, with Playstyles+ providing noticeable boosts that help top players shine on the pitch.”

For example, there is a Speed Dribbler+. It will function like the basic Speed Dribbler playstyle, but will be reserved for the very best players who possess that trait. It’ll also be more powerful than the basic Speed Dribbler, giving those that have it even faster movement with the ball. As previously mentioned, Playstyle+ will be reserved for the best of the best.

Senior Gameplay Producer Sam Rivera explained that they’re a work-in-progress and EA are keen to ensure they’re noticeable but balanced when EA FC 24 drops.

It’ll certainly change your gameplay knowing that you’re using a player with a specific playstyle. For example, if you have a striker who boasts the Power Header or Power Header+ playstyle, you might be more inclined to cross balls for them to nod in. If you have a winger with the Speed Dribbler or Speed Dribbler+ playstyle, you might be more tempted to take on a full back and try to beat them for pace.

How Do You Get Them?

In short, it depends on the mode. Some players will already have them: like Virgil Van Dijk, who has the Block Playstyle+. This gives him access to more defensive animations that make him harder to beat.

We know that, in Ultimate Team, the new Evolutions feature means you can earn them by leveling up your players. In Career Mode, you can earn them depending on your player’s skills and personality.

We’ll only know every way and how exactly they’re integrated when the full game drops in September.

That’s everything to say about FC 24’s Playstyles and Playstyles+. For everything else EA’s upcoming football title, check out the related content below.