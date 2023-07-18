When Does Season of the Malignant Start in Diablo 4? Answered

Similar to Diablo 3, the main endgame of Diablo 4 revolves around seasons, where players will get to create seasonal characters, go through the entire campaign again, and take on new content. If you’re wondering when Season of the Malignant starts in Diablo 4, here’s everything you need to know.

Diablo 4 Season 1 Start Date and Time

Season of the Malignant will go live in Diablo 4 on July 20. While Blizzard hasn’t given us a specific time for the rollover, there is a countdown on the game’s official website that gives it away. Players can expect Season 1 to start on July 20, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Here are the timings for other major regions:

July 20, 10 a.m. PDT

July 20, 1 p.m. EDT

July 20, 6 p.m. BST

July 20, 7 p.m. CEST

July 21, 2 a.m. JST

July 21, 1 a.m. HKT

As for when the season ends, there’s no set date on that just yet, though Blizzard has previously stated that they’d like seasons to last around three months, with about two weeks of downtime in-between. So you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the new content once it drops.

What’s In Season of the Malignant

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The new story content in Season of the Malignant will take place after the events of the Diablo 4 campaign. Along with new quests to take on, this season will introduce Malignant Hearts to Diablo 4, which will help provide players with even more build variety and ways to diversify their characters.

In addition to that, while all the new seasonal content is free, there will also be a new battle pass that you can purchase. The free track of the battle pass comes with blessings and small amounts of resources and currencies, while the Premium and Accelerated tracks (priced at $9.99 and $24.99 respectively) will come with more cosmetic rewards like armor transmog options, skins, and emotes.

You don’t need to worry about buying the battle pass, though, as the rewards are all cosmetic and will have no bearing on gameplay.

And that’s all you need to know about when Season of the Malignant starts in Diablo 4. Make sure you’re all prepared to take on the new content, and read up on what progress will carry over to the new season as well.