Is the Blood Knight Class Coming to Diablo 4? Answered

Blizzard’s Diablo IV has been captivating players with its bloody brand of demon slaying since it dropped back at the start of June. With Blizzard now revealing the Blood Knight class coming to Diablo Immortal, players are asking if it’ll also be in Diablo 4.

On July 6, Blizzard Entertainment revealed Blood Knight, the newest class gracing Diablo Immortal. The mobile game has been on the receiving end of masses of developer support, with the Blood Knight class going live in-game on July 13, 2023.

A vampire-vanquishing class described as “a mid-range Class with hybrid attack options that are either melee or ranged depending on your proximity to the target,” players of Diablo 4 are wondering whether it’ll also come to the console and PC title as they look to find sanctuary from Lilith.

Is Blood Knight Coming to Diablo 4?

Unfortunately, there are no plans for the Blood Knight Class to come to Diablo 4. The first new Class in the Diablo world since 2014 is set to be an exclusive for Immortal, presumably designed with the mobile game in mind.

We won’t rule out the possibility of Blood Knight ever making its way into Diablo 4 but, right now, nothing concrete has been said to indicate it’ll make the leap into the 2023 title.

Diablo 4 already features five classes. They are: Necromancer, Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue and Druid. Rumors have been abound that a sixth class, most likely Paladin, could make its way into Diablo 4 – but that’s nothing more than speculation for now.

There’ll certainly be clamor from Diablo 4 players for Blood Knight to make its way over, especially given the epic trailer it was given by Blizzard. For now, they’ll have to make do with the existing ones though.

That’s everything there is to say on Blood Knight Class and Diablo IV. We’ll naturally update this piece if any updates are available.