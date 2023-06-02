Is Diablo 4 Couch Co-Op? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The world of Sanctuary can be a lonely place, unless you count the myriad eldritch horrors and demonic monstrosities as pals. So, it stands to reason that you may want to rope in a buddy to help get your grind on. This throws up an important question: Is Diablo 4 couch co-op? Well, for those seeking an answer to that query, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is There Couch Co-Op in Diablo 4?

Much like its predecessors, yes, there is local couch co-op in Diablo 4. However, there is one caveat: On PC, there is no couch co-op available.

In other words, if you’re playing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S, rest assured that you’ll be able to play couch co-op with your friends. For those on PC, however, the feature is not supported.

To be honest, this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to fans of the series, as PC platforms very rarely support the feature largely due to the smaller real-estate of PC displays.

How to Play Couch Co-Op With a Friend in Diablo 4

Fortunately, playing couch co-op is pretty straightforward on consoles. For those who’re unsure, simply follow these steps:

Launch Diablo 4 on your console with Player 1’s save profile.

At the game’s menu screen, turn on a second controller.

Then, load into Player 1’s save.

A prompt will appear in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen asking you to press the ‘Menu’ button on the second controller to connect.

Next, Player 2 will have to log into a PlayStation/ Xbox account that’s linked to Blizzard battle.net

Lastly, Player 2 will be given the option to select a playable character to play with.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed light on whether Diablo 4 supports couch co-op. For more, here’s how to upgrade Healing Potions. Alternatively, feel free to peruse our further coverage down below before you go.

