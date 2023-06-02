Connect with us

Is Diablo 4 Couch Co-Op? Answered

Diablo 4 couch co-op
Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Diablo 4

Is Diablo 4 Couch Co-Op? Answered

The more, the merrier.
Published on

The world of Sanctuary can be a lonely place, unless you count the myriad eldritch horrors and demonic monstrosities as pals. So, it stands to reason that you may want to rope in a buddy to help get your grind on. This throws up an important question: Is Diablo 4 couch co-op? Well, for those seeking an answer to that query, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is There Couch Co-Op in Diablo 4?

Much like its predecessors, yes, there is local couch co-op in Diablo 4. However, there is one caveat: On PC, there is no couch co-op available.

In other words, if you’re playing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S, rest assured that you’ll be able to play couch co-op with your friends. For those on PC, however, the feature is not supported.

To be honest, this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to fans of the series, as PC platforms very rarely support the feature largely due to the smaller real-estate of PC displays.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

How to Play Couch Co-Op With a Friend in Diablo 4

Fortunately, playing couch co-op is pretty straightforward on consoles. For those who’re unsure, simply follow these steps:

  • Launch Diablo 4 on your console with Player 1’s save profile.
  • At the game’s menu screen, turn on a second controller.
  • Then, load into Player 1’s save.
  • A prompt will appear in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen asking you to press the ‘Menu’ button on the second controller to connect.
  • Next, Player 2 will have to log into a PlayStation/ Xbox account that’s linked to Blizzard battle.net
  • Lastly, Player 2 will be given the option to select a playable character to play with.
Does Diablo 4 support couch co-op?
Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed light on whether Diablo 4 supports couch co-op. For more, here’s how to upgrade Healing Potions. Alternatively, feel free to peruse our further coverage down below before you go.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy

Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created.

More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , ,
To Top