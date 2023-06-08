How To Save in Diablo 4
Diablo 4 is a massive open-world title that requires you to enter various dungeons and collect all kinds of gear. Saving your game is definitely an important matter to ensure that you’ve not just wasted hours of your effort. If you want to know how to save your progress in Diablo 4, this guide can tell you the steps to do it.
Saving in Diablo 4
Since Diablo 4 is a live-service game that requires a constant internet connection, you do not need to save your progress manually. Blizzard has implemented a real-time autosave function that will ensure that you never lose your save file.
However, I generally suggest exiting the game while you’re in a settlement and not inside a dungeon. If you decide to log out while exploring a dungeon, the game will not save your progress and will only keep a record of the experience, items, and gear you’ve obtained. This is certainly not ideal, especially when you’re inside a lengthy dungeon where you must pass through massive areas to reach the boss.
Although the real-time autosave function is very handy, it also means that there’s a possibility that you lose your progress if your internet fails or the servers go down. Of course, you can ensure that your internet connection will always be reliable when playing, but there’s nothing you can do on the server side.
That’s everything you need to know about saving your progress in Diablo 4. Before leaving to continue playing the game, consider checking out other Diablo articles on Twinfinite via the links below.
