How to Fix Queued for Game Start Pending Error in Diablo 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

There’s nothing more annoying than being unable to log into your favorite online live-service game when you finally find the time to play it. While Diablo 4 has been fairly issue-free so far, some players are still reporting the occasional login error here and there. Here’s how to fix the Queued for Game Start Pending error in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Queued for Game Start Pending Error Explained

When you try to start up Diablo 4 and log into the game with your character, a pop-up will state, “Queued for Game Start Pending”. Normally, this pop-up should only stay onscreen for a few seconds as the game tries to load you into the server, allowing you to immediately pick up from where you last left off.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

However, if you find that the pop-up is persisting for longer than that, the game may eventually tell you that your connection has timed out and boot you out entirely.

When this happens, the only thing you can do to get around this error is to just restart the game and try again. Normally, this error is just the result of a server hiccup or a rare timeout, and trying to log in again will usually fix the issue.

If you’re still unable to log in after multiple attempts, check the official Blizzard customer support Twitter account to see if the game servers are currently overloaded or offline. If it’s an issue with the servers themselves, the only thing you can do is wait it out.

That’s all you need to know about how to fix the Queued for Game Start pending error in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing is the Reviews Editor for Twinfinite, and a History graduate from Singapore. She's been in the games media industry for nine years, trawling through showfloors, conferences, and spending a ridiculous amount of time making in-depth spreadsheets for min-max-y RPGs. When she's not singing the praises of Amazon's Kindle as the greatest technological invention of the past two decades, you can probably find her in a FromSoft rabbit hole.

More Stories by Zhiqing Wan

Related Posts