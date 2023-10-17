The last thing you want to see in Diablo 4, especially when a new season starts, is another darn error. Many won’t even let you join the game, but boot you back to the main menu in an endless loop, like Error Code 300010. It’s a pretty common one seen on consoles, so if you’re having a hard time with joining Diablo 4, here’s how to fix Error Code 300010.

What Does Error Code 300010 Mean in Diablo 4?

The root cause of Error Code 300010 is simple: the license for your copy of the game is tagged as “invalid.” Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean you have an illegal copy or anything; in fact, it typically means the version of Diablo 4 you’re running doesn’t match that of the server.

Image Source: Blizzard via Twinfinite

For example, a corrupted file, an outdated client (that includes Blizzard’s client and the game), or just general server issues can make your game appear “invalid.”

How to Fix Error Code 300010 in Diablo 4

Before we can fix Error Code 300010, it’s important you check the game’s server status. The best way to do this is by visiting Blizzard’s official Twitter account for Diablo. Whether it’s down or not, you can follow through with steps to help move it along:

Restart your game. A tried and true method for decades. You’d be surprised by how often it actually works. If you’re on PC, give Battle.net a restart, too. Refresh your internet. With Diablo 4 always being online, a consistent internet connection is required. Your connect may be suffering due to its own errors, so pull the power cable from your modem and wait 60 seconds, then plug it back in. Update, update, update! It’s best to leave nothing untouched. Update your console, the Battle.net client (on PC), installing the latest GPU drivers (on PC), and, most importantly, double-check a patch for Diablo 4 hasn’t been released. Error Code 300010 loves rearing its ugly head when your game is out-of-date. Repair game files. Unique to the PC version of Diablo 4, you can actually repair corrupted files to solve Error Code 300010. In Battle.net, select Diablo 4. See the little cog icon next to the Play button? Click that and choose the ‘Scan and Repair’ option from the pop-up menu.

With that all said and done, you now know how to fix Error Code 300010 in Diablo 4. Be sure to check out our other helpful guides on error codes, like Error Code 34202. Also keep in mind that Season of the Blood just started, so errors are going to be common!