Diablo-4-Dopamine-Tunnels-Location-and-XP-Farm-Guide

We totally get it: after you’ve played through Diablo 4 once, you want to speed things along, and the Dopamine Tunnels are the perfect location for some early XP farming. That’s a nickname, though; the real name of the location is the Domhainne Tunnels. If you want to burn through a couple dozen levels, we’ll give you a breakdown of how to XP farm the Dopamine Tunnels in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Domhainne Tunnels Location and XP Farm Guide

First things first, we need to show you where the Dopamine Tunnels—AKA Domhainne Tunnels—are actually located in Diablo 4. So, let’s start there:

Travel to Scosglen. The Domhainne Tunnels dungeon is right around the center of Scosglen. If you have the waypoint unlocked for Corbach, use it. From there, make a beeline west and you’ll find the tunnels. Complete the Domhainne Tunnels. Your first time through the Dopamine Tunnels, you’ll just want to clear everything and complete it. You’ll net some easy experience and the Aspect of Efficiency for Sorcerers. Afterwards, leave the dungeon using your emote wheel and reset the dungeon using your quest log. Run the dungeon again, but only complete half. We’ll get to why you only need to complete half of the Dopamine Tunnels in a moment. For now, clear out the dungeon up until you reach the room that traps you in and sends waves of demons after you. You can then leave the Domhainne Tunnels and reset the dungeon. Rinse and repeat Step 3.

What makes the Domhainne Tunnels special, and why it’s been dubbed the “Dopamine Tunnels,” is due to its monster density. It was already pretty packed before the devs increased mob density and now it’s even more efficient, at least up until you reach level 40.

Yes, the XP farming method in the Dopamine Tunnels is really that easy in Diablo 4. We didn’t say it’d be exciting, but it sure is useful for jump over the first 40 levels. I personally gained five levels (from 8 to 13) at around 12 minutes, and I can definitely shave that down with a better build.