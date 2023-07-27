Best Druid Leveling Build in Diablo 4 Season 1

We’re not going to sugarcoat it: leveling a Druid in Diablo 4 can be rough, especially if you just started Season 1. The payoff is that Druids become powerhouses as you reach the endgame. Luckily, we can clue you in on the best Druid build that’s both fun and great for leveling as you conquer Season 1 of Diablo 4.

All Skills Required for Pulverize Druid Build in Diablo 4

Category Skills Basic Storm Strike (1), Enhanced Storm Strike, Fierce Storm Strike Core Pulverize (5), Enhanced Pulverize, Primal Pulverize

Predatory Instinct (3), Iron Fur (3)

Heart of the Wild (1), Wild Impulses (3), Abundance (3) Defensive Earthen Bulwark (1), Enhanced Earthen Bulwark, Preserving Earthen Bulwark Companion Nature’s Reach (3) Wrath Hurricane (1), Enhanced Hurricane, Savage HurricaneTrample (1), Enhanced Trample, Natural TrampleCrushing Earth (3) Ultimate Grizzly Rage, Prime Grizzly Rage, Supreme Grizzly RageQuickshift (3), Natural Fortitude (3)Defiance (3), Circle of Life (3), Natural Disaster (3) Key Passive Ursine Strength

In addition to these skills, you’ll want to pick the most useful Spirit Boons, the Druid’s unique class mechanic. They offer a wide variety of bonuses to damage, defense, and utility, like more Spirit. As a Pulverize Druid, you’ll want to unlock these Spirit Boons as soon as possible:

Eagle (Swooping Attacks)

Snake (Calm Before the Storm)

Snake (Masochistic)

Stag (Wariness)

Wolf (Calamity)

You’ll unlock Spirit Boons over time as you gather more Druidic Spirit Offerings.

Legendaries and Aspects to Equip

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

As for Aspects, there are quite a few that you’ll need to get this Druid leveling build going in Diablo 4. The good news is that all of the following Aspects can be collected from dungeons:

Aspect of Mending Stone : Picked up in the Sealed Archives in Dry Steppes

: Picked up in the Sealed Archives in Dry Steppes Aspect of Retaliation : Found in Seaside Descent in Dry Steppes

: Found in Seaside Descent in Dry Steppes Aspect of the Ursine Horror : Acquired in Belfry Zakara in Hawezar

: Acquired in Belfry Zakara in Hawezar Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast : Picked up in Endless Gates in Hawezar

: Picked up in Endless Gates in Hawezar Stormshifter’s Aspect : Earned from completing Crusader’s Cathedral in Kehjistan

: Earned from completing Crusader’s Cathedral in Kehjistan Aspect of Disobedience : Acquired in Halls of the Damned in Kehjistan

: Acquired in Halls of the Damned in Kehjistan Shockwave Aspect : Legendary Aspect

: Legendary Aspect Aspect of the Trampled Earth : Legendary Aspect

: Legendary Aspect Aspect of the Aftershock: Legendary Aspect

Don’t go out of your way to find the Legendary Aspects, not until you start transitioning into the endgame version of the Pulverize Druid build.

Pulverize Druid Skill Rotation

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The Pulverize Druid build’s skill rotation is simple: Trample > Hurricane > Pulverize until the demons are dead. When there are elites and bosses, pop Grizzly Rage for extra damage.

Alternatively, you can swap Hurricane for Debilitating Roar, especially if you’re playing on World Tier 2. If you’re not a fan of Hurricane, Poison Creeper is a great alternative, too. With that setup, it would be Trample > Poison Creeper > Pulverize.

It’s a lot to juggle, but you’ll love how the Pulverize Druid leveling build feels in Diablo 4. For more related content, you can check out the links below. We highly suggest collecting the latest Legendary Aspects added in Season of the Malignant!