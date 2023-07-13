When Does Solstice of Heroes 2023 Begin In Destiny 2? Answered

With no word on when it would return, many players seemed skeptical about when the Solstice of Heroes event would resurface in Destiny 2. However, in the latest TWID, Bungie has finally revealed the event’s release date and a sneak peek of the new Armor and Weapon we can obtain this year. So today, it’s time to discuss when the 2023 Solstice of Heroes event begins & what to expect from it in Destiny 2.

When Does Solstice Of Heroes 2023 Start In Destiny 2?

Image Source: Bungie.net

For the short and sweet answer, the 2023 Solstice of Heroes event begins next week on Tuesday, July 18th, at 1 pm EDT. The event will run for three weeks and end on Tuesday, August 8th, at 1 pm EDT. As usual, the Solstice will bring back the European Aerial Zone, a separate sub-area in the Tower where players will spend most of the time earning their shiny new loot.

Speaking of which…

Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 Armor and Weapon

Image Source: Bungie.net

Above is a preview of this year’s primary featured weapon, the first-ever Strand Rocket Launcher (no name has been revealed yet). At first glance, this looks like a precision-frame Rocket Launcher, similar to the Haake frames like the Palmyra-B. Unfortunately, we won’t know the gun’s perks until it releases next week.

As for the armor, this year’s set looks to be a significant upgrade from the “chicken” set we got last year.

Warlock Armor

Image Source: Bungie.net

Hunter Armor

Image Source: Bungie.net

Titan Armor

Image Source: Bungie.net

Bungie definitely heard the feedback from last year’s armor set, as they did not disappoint with this “conquistador” design. As usual, players can grind up a regular set for themselves, and when fully upgraded, it will illuminate with a white glow. If they want the ornaments with the elemental glows, they must purchase each set with Silver or Bright Dust.

For now, that’s all we know about the “confirmed” loot for the event. However, assuming we’re following the same trend as last year, there will be an event card filled with Exotic Ghosts, Ships, Sparrows, and Emotes. Get ready Guardians; Solstice of Heroes 2023 begins next week!