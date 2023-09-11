Destiny 2: Top 10 Best Strand Weapons (September 2023)

After three years, Destiny 2 has received a new element in the form of Strand. Strand is the second darkness element to be added to the game, and like Stasis, there’s only a handful of weapons for players to use. However, with the arrival of Season of the Witch, many new Strand weapons were added to the game. So today, we’re going over the top 10 best Strand weapons in Destiny 2 during Season of the Witch.

PSA: This list is in no particular order.

Best Strand Weapons In Destiny 2 (September 2023)

Quicksilver Storm

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

There’s no better way to kick off this list than to talk about the first Strand weapon revealed to us, the Exotic Auto Rifle, Quicksilver Storm. Released as a Kinetic weapon during the Season of Plunder, the Lightfall DLC upgraded it to a Strand weapon with a fantastic catalyst.

Post-catalyst, this weapon becomes the most potent primary weapon to use for PvE activities. With the ability to deal solid damage, create tangles, and then shoot grenades that can easily chunk Champions, it’s no secret how strong this gun truly is. It’s going to be tough to dethrone this weapon anytime soon.

The Navigator

Image Source: Bungie.net

The first Exotic Strand Trace Rifle, The Navigator, is undoubtedly an odd weapon, to say the least. It’s by no means an enemy-clearing monster like some of the other Exotic Trace Rifles. However, this weapon is unique in its own right as it can fill more of a support role, which is not really seen in today’s sandbox.

The user can shoot an ally and grant Woven Mail for ten seconds by holding down the trigger. Woven Mail is still a 40% reduction to incoming damage when this post is published. On top of that, with the Exotic catalyst, the gun can even shoot a grapple point so players can swing from it. As mentioned before, this gun won’t be clearing waves of enemies, but it can fill the position of a long-forgotten role in the game.

This role was recently filled in the reprised Crota’s End Raid; as with the Catalyst, this weapon can shoot Grapple points, which is fantastic for the Abyss encounter.

The Immortal

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Anybody who has played PvP in the past thee Seasons knows the terror that is The Immortal SMG. Introduced as the second Strand SMG and the new weapon featured in Trials of Osiris, The Immortal wasted no climbing the leaderboards in usage.

Two key factors contributed to its success. Those being a 750 rpm SMG and having access to the Target Lock and Rangefinder perks. In the current sandbox, 750 rpm SMGs have a higher damage output and faster time to kill over other SMG types. Meanwhile, Target Lock increases the weapon’s damage the more prolonged the trigger is held. Rangefinder gives the gun a flat boost in range when aiming down sights.

These factors led to one of the most oppressive Seasons to play PvP in the game’s history. Even after a nerf, the gun is still quickly shredding opposing Guardians. Another nerf may be warranted, but until then, the gun will continue its reign as one of the most potent Strand weapons currently used.

Rufus’s Fury

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Strand Auto Rifles are in no shortage these days, and the Rufus’s Fury from the Root of Nightmares Raid is an excellent option for Strand builds. With a fantastic perk selection, such as Demolitionist and Hatchling, this weapon will be great for virtually any Strand setup for all classes.

Demolitionist will grant more grenade energy for every kill, while Hatchling will create a Threadling on every other kill. Every class always appreciates more grenade energy. Whether you’re a Titan who suspends everything, or a Warlock creating an army of Threadlings, this weapon will be perfect for you.

Swordbreaker

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Recently added with the reprised Crota’s End Raid, the Swordbreaker Shotgun has been re-imagined into the second Strand Shotgun. This weapon was solid in Destiny 1, but with new perks and access to Strand, the Swordbreaker has become a borderline must-run weapon for all activities. In particular, Strand Titans will make full use of it with their new Banner of War builds, as the gun has the One-Two Punch perk, making their Melee damage even stronger.

On top of that, it also has a suite of solid perks for PvP, making it a fantastic option for the Kinetic slot, which is desperately needed these days. Overall, the re-imagined Swordbreaker Shotgun has arguably become one of the best weapons in the game to use for any activity.

Fang of Ir Yut

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Similarly to the Swordbreaker, the Fang Of Ir Yut Scout Rifle has been reprised and re-imagined into a Strand Scout Rifle. The recent streak of Strand Scout Rifles hasn’t been remarkable, as our only “good” one is currently unavailable until next summer.

However, with the addition of the Fang of Ir Yut, long-range Strand gameplay is more realistic now. The perk pool it has access to makes it great for PvE and PvP while having an excellent stat distribution.

Round Robin

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

A new element means we’re bound to get an abundance of every weapon type, and Hand Cannons are no exception. The first Strand Hand Cannon, Round Robin, instantly became a fan-favorite weapon for numerous reasons. A great perk pool, incredible aesthetic, and 120 rpm Hand Cannons are usually more well-received by the PvP community.

120 Hand Cannons are well-known for consistently two-tapping opposing Guardians with ease. The Round Robin is no exception.

With the Keep Away perk, the weapon will gain increased reload speed, range, and accuracy when no enemies are nearby, making it a perfect choice for a long-range Hand Cannon. On top of that, adding Kill Clip to the mix will ensure this weapon easily two-taps other players—another powerful Hand Cannon to add to the long line of other powerful Hand Cannons.

Semiotician

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Strand Heavy Weapons are in desperate need these days, and thankfully, with the arrival of Season of the Witch, we got the Semiotician Rocket Launcher. For quite some time now, we needed a new Rocket Launcher that would dethrone the Hothead Rocket Launcher, given that it has access to the Field Prep and Explosive Light perks. Finally, our prayers were answered, as the Semiotician has access to both, and pairs very nicely with our powerful Strand builds.

Is it the strongest Rocket Launcher in the game? Definitely not, but it filled the role as a powerful Strand heavy weapon, which has been sorely needed.

Kept Confidence

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Our latest Strand Hand Cannon, the Kept Confidence, came alongside the Semiotician Rocket Launcher. This weapon had some tough shoes to fill, given the on-going success of the Round Robin, but it didn’t disappoint.

Given it’s perk pool and being a 140 RPM Hand Cannon, PvP players enjoy the overall better feel and flexibility of the gun compared to the Round Robin.

Overall, this weapon has skyrocketed in usage over the last few weeks in PvP, and it’s safe to say it will dethrone the Round Robin in the near future.

Cataphract GL3

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Every once in a while, we get PvP weapons that are fantastic for PvE, and the Cataphract GL3 is no exception.

This weapon may be better than the first Strand Heavy Grenade Launcher, the Koraxis’s Distress, given that it has access to Auto-Loading Holster and Bait & Switch. Auto-Loading Holster will automatically reload the gun when stowed, and Bait & Switch is currently the best damage-dealing perk in the game.

While Heavy Grenade Launchers aren’t the best for dealing damage to bosses currently, given the state of the meta, with some buffs, this gun may very well become the next DPS king.