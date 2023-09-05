Destiny 2 Crota’s End Raid Loot Table: All Weapon & Armor Drops

The latest reprised Raid to enter Destiny 2 is none other than Crota’s End. While the original Crota’s End Raid was laughed at for being too easy back in Destiny 1, it had some extremely powerful loot to claim from it, and its reintegration into Destiny 2 is no different. So today, we’re discussing how and where to get all of the loot from the Crota’s End Raid in Destiny 2.
Crota’s End Raid Loot Drops
Like most Raids, Crota’s End can be broken down into four separate encounters where you can obtain loot. Each encounter has a fixed loot pool that only drops specific items from the Raid. They go as follows:
First Encounter: The Abyss
- Song Of Ir Yut- Arc LMG
- Abyss Defiant- Solar Auto Rifle
- Fang of Ir Yut- Strand Scout Rifle
- Chest Armor For All Classes
- Leg Armor For All Classes
- Class Item For All Classes
Second Encounter: The Bridge
- Fang of Ir Yut- Strand Scout Rifle
- Swordbreaker- Strand Shotgun
- Oversoul Edict- Arc Pulse Rifle
- Chest Armor For All Classes
- Arms Armor For All Classes
Third Encounter: Ir Yut, The Deathsinger
- Song of Ir Yut- Arc LMG
- Oversoul Edict- Arc Pulse Rifle
- Word of Crota- Void Hand Cannon
- Chest Armor For All Classes
- Arms Armor For All Classes
Fourth Encounter: Crota, Son Of Oryx
- Word of Crota- Void Hand Cannon
- Abyss Defiant- Solar Auto Rifle
- Swordbreaker- Strand Shotgun
- Helmet Armor For All Classes
- Arms Armor For All Classes
- Class Item For All Classes
- Necrochasm Quest- Exotic Kinetic Auto Rifle
You can only obtain a loot drop by completing each encounter once per character, once per week. This means that if you complete an encounter on your Titan, for example, you can no longer obtain any more loot from that encounter while on your Titan.
That said, you can switch to a different character, re-run the encounter, and obtain new loot. However, once all three of your characters receive their loot, you must wait until the following weekly reset to acquire more loot.
And that’s how and where to get all the loot from the Crota’s End Raid in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our other guides down below, as they can help you do everything from nab other useful gear to take down challenging bosses.