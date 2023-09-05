Destiny 2 Crota’s End Raid Loot Table: All Weapon & Armor Drops

The latest reprised Raid to enter Destiny 2 is none other than Crota’s End. While the original Crota’s End Raid was laughed at for being too easy back in Destiny 1, it had some extremely powerful loot to claim from it, and its reintegration into Destiny 2 is no different. So today, we’re discussing how and where to get all of the loot from the Crota’s End Raid in Destiny 2.

Crota’s End Raid Loot Drops

Image Source: Bungie.net

Like most Raids, Crota’s End can be broken down into four separate encounters where you can obtain loot. Each encounter has a fixed loot pool that only drops specific items from the Raid. They go as follows:

First Encounter: The Abyss

Song Of Ir Yut- Arc LMG

Abyss Defiant- Solar Auto Rifle

Fang of Ir Yut- Strand Scout Rifle

Chest Armor For All Classes

Leg Armor For All Classes

Class Item For All Classes

Second Encounter: The Bridge

Fang of Ir Yut- Strand Scout Rifle

Swordbreaker- Strand Shotgun

Oversoul Edict- Arc Pulse Rifle

Chest Armor For All Classes

Arms Armor For All Classes

Third Encounter: Ir Yut, The Deathsinger

Song of Ir Yut- Arc LMG

Oversoul Edict- Arc Pulse Rifle

Word of Crota- Void Hand Cannon

Chest Armor For All Classes

Arms Armor For All Classes

Fourth Encounter: Crota, Son Of Oryx

Word of Crota- Void Hand Cannon

Abyss Defiant- Solar Auto Rifle

Swordbreaker- Strand Shotgun

Helmet Armor For All Classes

Arms Armor For All Classes

Class Item For All Classes

Necrochasm Quest- Exotic Kinetic Auto Rifle

You can only obtain a loot drop by completing each encounter once per character, once per week. This means that if you complete an encounter on your Titan, for example, you can no longer obtain any more loot from that encounter while on your Titan.

That said, you can switch to a different character, re-run the encounter, and obtain new loot. However, once all three of your characters receive their loot, you must wait until the following weekly reset to acquire more loot.

And that’s how and where to get all the loot from the Crota’s End Raid in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our other guides down below, as they can help you do everything from nab other useful gear to take down challenging bosses.