It’s 2023, and the Glimmer cap is still 250k in Destiny 2. Due to the in-game economy being what it is, that number still feels far short. However, some have found a way around that limit by cleverly using certain acquirable equipment and the vault—let’s find out how to stockpile Glimmer beyond the 250k cap in Destiny 2.

Stockpiling Over One Million Glimmer

The trick to stockpiling such large amounts of Glimmer is actually deceptively simple. The method relies on reacquiring mass amounts of equipment from the Collections page and keeping them in your Vault for later dismantling. It goes without saying that most equipment of any rarity can accomplish this task, but the higher rarity ones are the most efficient. Specifically, you will want certain Exotic Ghost shells or Sparrows that cost the most Glimmer to reacquire.

Image Source by Twinfinite

Now, most Exotic Ghost shells, Sparrow vehicles, and even ships are going to cost between 4,000 and 6,000 Glimmer to reacquire, on top of a Legendary Shard cost of five to eight per pull. These aren’t the worst options because when you dismantle them, you’ll get half of the Glimmer back, so 2,000 and 3,000, respectively. However, certain Season 3 Ghost shells and Sparrows cost 7,500 Glimmer to reacquire and give back 5,000 upon dismantling—those are the ones you’ll want.

Image source by Twinfinite

If you have them, you will want to mass-pull the Exotic Alchemical Dawn Shell or Knight’s Peace Shell from Season 3. Alternatively, the Exotic Otherside Sparrow and G-335 Anseris Overdrive Sparrow have the same high Glimmer value. Even just one full Vault page of one of these outlined Exotics will have a dismantling worth 250,000 Glimmer while only costing 375,000 in the process. However, if you don’t have these, the other options could still net you 150,000 per Vault page at the expense of 300,000 Glimmer.

Image Source by Twinfinite

Vault space is undoubtedly a precious commodity. It’s a shame that players have to come up with these kinds of workarounds using Vault space just to feel like they’ve saved up enough glimmer for extensive use. Here’s hoping Bungie will lift the Glimmer cap and save people’s Vaults from filling with Sparrows and Ghost shells.