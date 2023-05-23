Season of the Deep in Destiny 2 has introduced yet another Exotic weapon for Guardians to use to smite their enemies and defend the Last City. The Centrifuse Arc Exotic Auto Rifle is coming in at a great time. The Season of the Deep is very Arc-focused, and Auto Rifles just got a nice buff. Let’s see how you can get your hands on this monster.

How to get the Centrifuse Arc Exotic Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

Players who purchase the Season of the Deep Season Pass will get instant access to the TK. For everyone else who is on the free track, you will need to level up the free Season Pass to level 35. The reward for doing so will be a shiny new Exotic weapon that is intent on electrocuting your enemies to death.

By sprinting, sliding, and firing the weapon, you will build a temporary electrostatic charge, increasing the range and reload speed. Final blows with high charge cause explosions, and maximum charge explosions blind targets.

How to quickly level up the Season Pass

There are a number of things players can do to quickly earn experience in Destiny 2 and rank up their Season Pass quickly. Seasonal Challenges, Weekly Bounties, Daily Bounties, and repeatable vendor Bounties are all great sources of experience. We have a detailed guide on how to rush the Season Pass that will help you.

How to get the Catalyst

The Catalyst can be gotten by completing a special mission for Banshee-44, the Gunsmight in the Tower. You will only be able to get this from Banshee when you already have the Centrifuse.

Higher Voltage Quest in Destiny 2

The Higher Voltage quest is a three-step quest. The first step requires you to rapidly defeat targets and defeat targets with Arc final blows.

Targets rapidly defeated – 0/20

Targets defeated with Arc final blows – 0/40

The second step is the traditional data calibration. You’ll need to do a lot of killing for this one.

Calibration data generated – 0/200 (Complete Vanguard Ops, Gamit, and Crucible matches, or Seasonal activities).

Targets defeated – 0/100% (Fellow Guardians provide the most progress)

