How to quickly level up the Season Pass in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

News seasons in Destiny 2 light a fire under players for two reasons. First, we have the new season pass filled with resources, armor pieces, and weapons. The faster we can level up, the faster we get the goods. We also have a brand new Seasonal Artifact, and getting access to those sweet new mods to try in our builds is a huge issue for many players.

If you are looking to power up your playtime and unlock both as quickly as you can, you will need to earn as much experience as possible. The good news is that earned experience will unlock new ranks for both of them at once. We’ll show you how to supercharge your experience gains and take advantage of some systems in Destiny 2 that many players might not even know about.

The best way to level up fast in Destiny 2

1 – The Blinding Light Ghost Mod

Before you do anything else this season, equip the Blinding Light mod to your Ghost. Aim for the highest rank to get a 12% bonus to all experience sources, which will give you plenty of additional ranks as you go through the rest of the steps. You should be taking advantage of these Ghost mods as often as you can. I like to aim for the 12% extra experience until I have the Season Pass wrapped up and have access to all the Artifact mods. Then, I switch to either extra Glimmer or the special mods to impact armor rolls if I am hunting for high-stat focused offerings.

2 – Doing Seasonal Challenges

Each week, Destiny 2 introduces new Seasonal Challenges. They can involve completing certain activities, killing enemies in specific ways, doing bounties, or engaging with late-game content. They are also worth large amounts of experience and will give players a tremendous boost in levels each week. If you are in a rush to level up, make sure you are completing as many of them as you can. You can also be smart and combine doing these with the next step.

3 – Weekly Bounties

There are several Vendors that will offer Weekly Bounties. These can be completed and then handed in for large experience rewards that will really help you jump up the ranks. The Vendors with weekly Bounties are as follows:

Shaw Han on the Cosmodrome

Eris Morn on The Moon

The Lectern of Enchantment on The Moon

Starhorse at Xur’s Treasure Hoard in Eternity (part of the 30th Anniversary content pack)

Hawthrone in the Tower (must be completed with Clan members)

Variks on Europa

Petra in The Dreaming City

Nimbus on Neptune

You can visit all of these Vendors on all your characters, grab the bounties and then wrap them up reasonably quickly to get plenty of experience.

4 – Daily Bounties

All vendors in the game, from those listed above to Shaxx, Banshee-44, Zavala, the Drifter, and all destination vendors, will have Daily Bounties available. These are normally quick hits that you can do while playing through the game’s content. You may need to kill enemies with certain weapons or abilities, use specific loadouts, or complete specific tasks like Patrols or Public events. They can be finished quickly, and due to the large volume of them, they can lead to plenty of experience each day.

5 – Patrols and Public Events

Patrols and Public Events can be found in all destinations in the game. I like to stack up Patrols that require a set number of kills with Public Events to maximize my time. I can also knock out Vendor bounties and special Gunsmith bounties for different weapons and really ensure that I am getting bang for my buck.

6 – Just playing the game

Just about everything activity in Destiny 2, from Crucible to Gambit to the Vanguard playlists, will earn you some experience. As long as you are smart, grabbing your bounties, and ensuring you are working on those Seasonal Challenges, you’ll fly through the ranks. Just make sure you grab your Season Pass before you start so you can get the best possible rewards.

