A new season in Destiny 2 means a new Artifact. While many changes are coming to Destiny 2 in Season of the Deep, the Artifact will function the same way, providing players with additional Power levels and interesting mods to use in their builds.

This season is all about Arc, with multiple mods in the mix that will make your Arc builds incredibly fun. Champions will be getting a little mix-up as the Unstoppable Hand Cannon returns, and it always just felt right to stagger an Unstoppable Champion with a round with one of Destiny 2’s many options for Hand Cannons.

All Artifact Mods in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Column 1

Anti-Barrier Auto-Rifle – Your equipped Auto Rifle fires shield-piercing rounds and stuns Barrier Champions. Additionally, Auto-Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Column 2

Authorized Mods: Arc – The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Arc weapons are significantly discounted.

The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your melee are significantly discounted. Technicolor Siphon – Grants access to Helmet armor mods that combine the effects of the Strand Siphon and Arc Siphon mods.

Column 3

Improved Unraveling – Increases the amount of damage dealt by unraveling a target.

Stay amplified longer while your Arc subclass is equipped. Thunderous Retort – Grants bonus Arc Super damage if cast while critically wounded or while amplified. Lasts until the end of the Super activation.

Column 4

Strand Soldier – Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped.

Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion. Amped Up – Gain damage resistance while amplified.

Column 5

Picking up a Void Breach causes your next source of Void damage to create a large weakening pulse. Squad Goals – Performing a finisher while you are amplified grants Amplified to nearby allies when your Arc subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Woven Mail grants Woven Mail to nearby allies when your Strand subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Devour grants Devour to nearby allies when your Void subclass is equipped.

How to quickly unlock Artifact Mods in Destiny 2

There are a couple of tricks that will help you rapidly unlock your Artifact mods next season. First, you should stack up bounties. Weekly bounties are preferred, as they offer plenty of experience. Visit the below vendors and grab the Weekly bounties from them. Complete them, but do not hand them in until things tick over to Season of the Deep. This will give you an instant surge of experience. Make sure you do this on all characters, and when you have done all the Weekly bounties that you can, start stacking up standard Daily bounties.

Second, set up the Blinding Light mod on your Ghost. This mod needs six energy at the highest level and is placed in the first mod slot of your Ghost. It will grant you 12% bonus experience or lower amounts depending on which version you use. As long as you are on the chase for experience in order to rank up a vendor, or your Artifact, you should always have this mod equipped.

