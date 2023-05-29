How To Get the Arbor Warden Exotic Titan Armor in Destiny 2

Titans that are in the mood for a bit of a change can grab the Arbor Warden Exotic for some experiments with their grenades. Introduced in the Season of the Deep, getting this might prove to be a challenge if you are new to the game. For Veterans of the Red War, it’s not going to be a surprise.

How To Get the Arbor Warden in Destiny 2

The Arbor Warden can only be gotten by solo completing the Legend and Master Lost Sectors in Destiny 2. On your Destination menu map, you will be able to see a small Lost Sector icon on one of the locations. This is where the Lost Sector is located, and it rotates with the daily refresh at 10 AM PT. You will need to have finished the standard version of the Lost Sector to have access to the Legendary and Master versions.

The reason it is such a challenge for some players is that you need to be solo, and the fact that the Power levels are pretty high.

Legend – 1830 Power

Master – 1840 Power

Lost Sector will be filled with Champion enemies that are difficult to deal with, and if you are too far under Power, you are going to be sliced and diced by even the most basic enemy. It is worth just grinding a couple of Power points through your Artifact, especially if you are new to the game and are just around the 1810 mark. Ten extra power will make a huge difference to how challenging you find this activity.

Should you manage to finish the Legend or Master Lost Sector, you will have a chance to get an Exotic drop from the feature loot pool. To examine the loot pool, hover over the Legendary Lost Secotr icon on the map and look at the bottom, where it will tell you if the reward is for Head, Arms, Legs, or Chest Armor.

For Arbor Warden, you want to run the Lost Sector on a day when the reward is for Chest Armor. Also, the Lost Sectors will drop anything you don’t already have as a priority.

What does the Arbor Warden do?

The Arbor Warden comes with a perk called Barri-nade. By using your class ability, you can channel defensive Light inward, providing a grenade that creates a barricade on impact. It will also cause some disorientation in nearby enemies.

How to deal with Champions

There are three different types of Champions. Overloads are the most difficult to deal with. These amped-up guys heal fast, take far more damage and dish out plenty of their own. You need to stun them in order to damage them.

Barriers will take damage as normal but then throw up a barrier that protects them while they heal. You need to break the barrier with the right weapon or ability to stop this from happening and stun them.

Unstoppables are annoying as they will run you down, but the right ability or weapon can, ironically, stop them in their tracks and make them easy to hurt. They also do not heal, so the fight with them is never on a timer.

Below, you will find a comprehensive list of what will hurt each Champion type.

Barrier – Solar radiant effects, Unraveling rounds, Volatile weapon rounds, gear with Pierce traits, or the right weapon + mod combo from the seasonal artifact.

Unstoppable – Arc blind effects, Solar Ignition, Stasis Shatter, Strand Suspend, gear with Unstoppable traits, or the right weapon + mod combo from the seasonal artifact.

Overload – Arc Jolt effects, Stasis Slow, Void Suppression, or gear with the Overload trait, and once again, the right weapon + mod combo from the season artifact.

Remember, you will be able to see which types of Champions are in the Lost Sector before you start, so plan your loadout accordingly.

