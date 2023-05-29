How To Get the Cenotaph Mask Exotic Warlock Armor in Destiny 2

Warlocks who are tired of running Well of Radiance and Divinity are in for a shock as they now have an armor piece that plays perfectly into the role. The Cenotaph Mask was introduced in the Season of the Deep, and despite being up there with some of the ugliest Exotics in the game, it’s a true team player’s dream. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get the Cenotaph Mask and how to take advantage of its very spicy perk.

How To Get the Cenotaph Mask in Destiny 2

The Cenotaph Mask can only be obtained one way, through solo completing the Legend and Master Lost Sectors that rotate each day in Destiny 2. If you check your Destination menu map, you will be able to see a small Lost Sector icon on one of the locations. This is where the Lost Sector is located, and it will rotate every day on the daily refresh at 10 AM PT. Please note you will need to have finished the standard version of the Lost Sector to have access to the Legendary and Master versions.

What makes this so difficult is the fact that you need to be solo and the fact that the Power levels are pretty high.

Legend – 1830 Power

Master – 1840 Power

Lost Sector will be filled with Champion enemies that are difficult to deal with, and if you are too far under Power, you are going to be sliced and diced by even the most basic enemy. Before grinding your face against a tough Lost Sector, it is worth just grinding a couple of Power points through your Artifact. You will be amazed at how much of a difference it will make to your experience.

Should you manage to finish the Legend or Master Lost Sector, you will have a chance to get an Exotic drop from the feature loot pool. To examine the loot pool, hover over the Legendary Lost Secotr icon on the map and look at the bottom, where it will tell you if the reward is for Head, Arms, Legs, or Chest Armor.

For Cenotaph Mask, you want to run the Lost Sector on a day when the reward is for Head Armor.

What does the Cenotaph Mask do?

The Cenotaph comes with a perk called High Priority. This means that it steadily reloads a portion of your equipped Trace Rifles’ magazine from reserves. Damaging a vehicle, boss, or champion with a trace rifle marks them as the target. When an ally defeats the marked target, generate special ammo for yourself and heavy ammo for your allies.

This makes it a superb option for the Well + Divinity setup that is a staple in so many Raids. You can feed yourself Special ammo, and your team Heavy ammo, and you never need to reload your Divinity while helping everyone else do more damage.

How to deal with Champions

There are three different types of Champions. Overloads are the most difficult to deal with. These amped-up guys heal fast, take far more damage and dish out plenty of their own. You need to stun them in order to damage them.

Barriers will take damage as normal but then throw up a barrier that protects them while they heal. You need to break the barrier with the right weapon or ability to stop this from happening and stun them.

Unstoppables are annoying as they will run you down, but the right ability or weapon can, ironically, stop them in their tracks and make them easy to hurt. They also do not heal, so the fight with them is never on a timer.

Below, you will find a comprehensive list of what will hurt each Champion type.

Barrier – Solar radiant effects, Unraveling rounds, Volatile weapon rounds, gear with Pierce traits, or the right weapon + mod combo from the seasonal artifact.

Unstoppable – Arc blind effects, Solar Ignition, Stasis Shatter, Strand Suspend, gear with Unstoppable traits, or the right weapon + mod combo from the seasonal artifact.

Overload – Arc Jolt effects, Stasis Slow, Void Suppression, or gear with the Overload trait, and once again, the right weapon + mod combo from the season artifact.

You will be able to see which types of Champions are in the Lost Sector before you start, so plan your loadout and abilities accordingly.

