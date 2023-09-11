The Crota’s End Raid has been re-introduced to Destiny 2, and with it comes an abundance of returning fan-favorite weapons. One of which includes the Exotic Raid weapon, Necrochasm. However, in order to acquire the gun, players need to collect a new Exotic material called Essence of the Oversoul, and a lot of it. So today, we’re discussing how to farm Essence of the Oversoul in Destiny 2.

What Essence of the Oversoul Is in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

We already have a guide on how to obtain the Necrochasm Exotic Auto Rifle, which you can find here, but for the short and sweet answer, you need to collect a bunch of Essence of the Oversoul, twenty in total. However, collecting them is no easy task, as you need to complete encounters throughout the Crota’s End Raid, only for them to have an extremely small drop chance.

Bungie has confirmed that you are guaranteed one Essence on your account’s first clear of the week. Meaning at the bare minimum, without farming, if you run the Crota’s End Raid once per week, you will acquire one Essence of the Oversoul. This means it would take 20 weeks in total to earn all twenty Essence of the Oversouls that you need to obtain the Necrochasm, and if you want its Exotic Catalyst, it requires an additional 15 Essence, all together combing for 35 weeks in total.

This will likely be nerfed due to community feedback, but until it does, we need to determine the most efficient farm for this elusive material.

How to Farm Essence of the Oversoul in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Farming for Essence of the Oversoul comes down to one thing: narrowing down an encounter to run through as quickly as possible. For most teams, Ir Yut, The Deathsinger, will by far be the best option, as her encounter is pretty straightforward, and she can be one-phased relatively easily by several weapons.

The Essence has an extremely low drop chance, but if you’re trying to obtain the Necrochasm Exotic Auto Rifle and its Catalyst, then farming the Ir Yut encounter of the Crota’s End Raid is by far the best option to farm for it.

And that’s everything you need to know on how to farm Essence of the Oversoul in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our other guides down below, as they can help you do everything from nab other useful gear to take down challenging bosses.