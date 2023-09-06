Destiny 2 Crota’s End Raid: How To Defeat Ir Yut, The Deathsinger

After forming and crossing the bridge section, you’ve entered Crota’s palace and are greeted by Ir Yut, the Deathsinger. Ir Yut didn’t change her tactics from Destiny 1 too much, but she has some new tricks up her sleeves to give Guardians a run for their money. So today, we’re discussing how to defeat Ir Yut, the Deathsinger of the Crota’s End Raid in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Crota’s End Ir Yut Boss Fight Breakdown

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The boss fight starts off the same as it did in Destiny 1. Essentially, kill everything you see. All Yellow-Bar Knights and Acolytes must be defeated in order to progress. When everything is dead, make your way inside the giant crystal room where you spawn Crota normally. Inside the room will be an abundance of enemies and the Chalice of Light.

This time around, Ir Yut has an immunity shield that can only be removed by killing Shieldsinger Wizards. Shieldsinger Wizards spawn in various rooms across the arena, three to start out. However, the rooms can only be accessed by an Enlightened player. Thus, one player should grab the Chalice and begin charging and swapping it with other players until three are Enlightened.

Meanwhile, someone should start looking for where the Shieldsingers are so that way it isn’t a scrambled mess by the time everyone is ready.

Ir Yut begins chanting her “Death Liturgy” if you are too slow, which will kill everyone after forty-five seconds. Look for the rooms with the green barriers like in the image below. They will either have the Shieldsingers or a Shrieker. Ignore the Shrieker if you find it.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

When one of the Shieldsingers dies, the “Death Liturgy” countdown will immediately begin, so make sure to coordinate with your team when to kill the Shieldsingers. When all of them are defeated, Ir Yut’s immunity shield will go down, allowing you and your team to damage her.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

During the damage phase, you and your team must deal enough damage, as highlighted in her health bar above. The Death Liturgy countdown will wipe you all if your team doesn’t reach the damage cap. If enough damage is dealt, the countdown will not kill you, and you can continue damaging her until the countdown ends. If you don’t kill her in one phase, you must kill a fourth Shieldsinger this time. The same applies if you don’t kill her on the second try, which is when a fifth Shieldsinger will spawn.

That said, killing her in one to two phases isn’t a difficult task. This is especially true if you use weapons like Divinity and Tractor Cannon to weaken her while also utilizing heavy hitters like Leviathan’s Breath or Sleeper Simulant. Keep at it, and eventually the boss will lie defeated at your feet.

And that’s everything you need to know on how to defeat Ir Yut, The Deathsinger of the Crota’s End Raid in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our other guides down below, as they can help you do everything from nab other useful gear to take down challenging bosses.