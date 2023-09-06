Destiny 2: How To Get The Necrochasm Exotic Auto Rifle

The Crota’s End Raid is back in Destiny 2, and with it comes a new suite of returning fan-favorite guns from Destiny 1. One of which includes the infamous Exotic Auto Rifle, the Necrochasm. Bungie was kind enough to let players earn the gun automatically if they defeated Crota while Contest mode was live, but that time has since passed. So today, we’re discussing how to get the Necrochasm Exotic Auto Rifle in Destiny 2.

Getting The Necrochasm Exotic Auto Rifle In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Unlike other Exotic Raid weapons, the Necrochasm Exotic Auto Rifle is obtained via a quest you can claim by defeating the final boss of the Crota’s End Raid, Crota, the son of Oryx. After defeating Crota, you can walk up to his sword in the back of the arena where he used to spawn in Destiny 1, who will have the Bottomless Pit Exotic quest waiting for you.

When you claim the quest, you’ll receive a white-common Kinetic Auto Rifle, the Husk of the Pit. The first step of the quest is to defeat 100 Hive enemies with the Husk of the Pit, and enemies defeated in the Crota’s End Raid grants additional progress. This can be easily completed by heading over to the Altars of Sorrow event on the Moon, where hundreds of Hive enemies spawn at a time.

When this step is completed, you’ll automatically receive the Legendary upgrade of the gun, the Eidolon Ally. The final step to upgrade the Eidolon Ally into the Necrochasm is to collect twenty Essence of the Oversouls.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Essence of the Oversoul is a new Exotic material that can be obtained by completing any encounter in the Crota’s End Raid. It isn’t a guaranteed drop, but it has a high chance of dropping, so farming for it will be the best method of gaining them. That said, you can also earn some by completing various Triumphs for the Crota’s End title, Swordbearer, like completing a full run made of the same class, or every fireteam member using a specific subclass.

Once you collect 20 Essence of the Oversoul, you will automatically receive the Necrochasm Exotic Auto Rifle.

And that’s everything you need to know on how to get the Necrochasm Exotic Auto Rifle in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our other guides down below, as they can help you do everything from nab other useful gear to take down challenging bosses.