Destiny 2: Top 10 Stasis Weapons (July 2023)

The first Darkness element, Stasis, was introduced to Destiny 2 almost three years ago, and since then, Stasis has undergone many changes since its debut. With buffs, nerfs, and changes to the weapons themselves, Stasis holds much value in endgame content. So today, we’re going over the Top 10 Stasis Weapons in Destiny 2 as of the Lightfall DLC and Season of the Deep. Also, as a quick PSA: This list is in no particular order.

Wicked Implement

Kicking off the list is one of the newest Exotic Stasis weapons to join the fray, the Wicked Implement Scout Rifle.

This gun received a lot of backlash from the community went it was first released a couple of weeks ago for not being as potent as they were hoping. Bungie has already confirmed the gun will receive some substantial buffs when Season 22 arrives in late August.

However, that shouldn’t take away from how strong the weapon actually is. It’s no ad-clearing machine, but the gun is good for one main gimmick; that being it’s ability to freeze targets and keep them that way. Landing multiple precision hits will slow and eventually freeze the enemy being shot at.

It’s not great for dealing with many minor enemies, but this weapon truly shines against bigger enemies like Champions. They, in particular, are pretty weak to getting frozen, and the Wicked Implement does a great job at keeping them stuck in place, allowing the fireteam to demolish them with ease.

You can acquire this weapon by completing the Exotic Fishing quest from Hawthorne.

Chain of Command

Stasis LMGs are in short supply these days, but the Chain of Command Pinnacle weapon is an excellent example of what a Pinnacle weapon should look like.

The gun has aged like fine wine with great stats, fantastic perk selection, and all-around great build-crafting utility. Having access to the Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie specifically makes the weapon crucial for nearly every Grenade build in the game. Demolitionist grants 10% Grenade energy for every kill you get, while Adrenaline Junkie gives the gun a 50% boost in damage after getting a Grenade kill.

Unfortunately, Stasis Grenade builds are less potent than the other subclasses, but the weapon can still be used no matter which subclass you run. Overall, the Chain of Command is an excellent heavy weapon that gives the Stasis element a shining ray of hope for build-crafting.

You can acquire this gun by purchasing it from the Exotic Kiosk in the Tower.

Conditional Finality

Weapons that deal multiple types of elemental damage are scarce, and the new Exotic Stasis Shotgun, Conditional Finality, is the first gun to deal two separate types in quick succession.

In a two-round magazine, the first shot deals Stasis damage, allowing the user to freeze an enemy if most of the pellets connect, while the second shot deals Solar damage, exploding them if most of the shells hit.

This weapon almost instantly stole the hearts of Destiny 2 players, as it quickly became viable in virtually every activity of the game. We’ve seen guns like the Hardlight or Dead Messenger that can switch between elemental kinds, but we have never seen a weapon shoot one element and immediately switch to another.

The freeze and then combusting aspect makes it a Champion slayer for PvE content, and the freeze shot is a nightmare for shutting down opposing Guardians in their super for PvP. It’s little surprise, then, that the gun has not seen any decrease in usage since it was released with the Root of Nightmares raid in March. Unless a nerf is planned for it, it’s likely those numbers won’t be dropping anytime soon.

You can acquire this gun by defeating the final boss of the Root of Nightmares Raid, Nezarec, though it isn’t guaranteed and may take multiple attempts before obtaining it.

Cold Comfort

One of the newest guns added with Season of the Deep, the Cold Comfort Stasis Rocket Launcher from the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon quickly became a boss slayer for PvE content.

Having access to the Bait and Switch perk is already a massive win for the gun, as Bait and Switch is currently the most vital perk in the game for pure damage, a whopping 35% boost, to be precise. However, with the launch of Season of the Deep, the Envious Assasin perk received a massive overhaul and buff, allowing the gun to overflow from reserves and, in a Rocket Launcher’s case, putting more than one shot in the magazine.

Rocket Launchers being able to shoot more than once in a single magazine is crucial for endgame damage against bosses, and with the right build, the Cold Comfort can comfortably shred any boss in its path with ease (pun intended).

Hopefully, we’ll see more guns like this in future Seasons. The weapon can be acquired by completing encounters in the Ghost of the Deep Dungeon.

Ager’s Scepter

Ad-clearing Stasis weapons are hard to come by, but the Exotic Stasis Trace Rifle, Ager’s Scepter, is one of the few exceptions. Simply put, you point the gun toward an enemy, defeat them, and freeze everything around them.

The weapon itself doesn’t deal a lot of damage, so it isn’t great for dealing with yellow-bar enemies like Champions, but against waves of red bars, there are very few weapons that can replicate what the Ager’s Scepter can. Kill one enemy, freeze the entire squadron around it, rinse and repeat.

It isn’t an understatement to say this gun is the heart and soul for an abundance of PvE Stasis builds. You can acquire this weapon by purchasing it from the Exotic Kiosk in the Tower.

Riptide

Lord Shaxx is associated with the Crucible and PvP activities, so one would typically think the guns he offers would be best suited for PvP games. However, in a rare turn of events, one of the weapons he introduced during Season of the Haunted, the Riptide Stasis Fusion Rifle, has arguably become one of the most used PvE guns in the game.

This is due to the fantastic combination of the Auto-loading Holster and Chill Clip perks that the Riptide has access to. Auto-Loading Holster will automatically reload the weapon when stowed, while Chill Clip will first slow and then freeze an enemy after two bursts.

This combination is simply top-tier for endgame content where freezing formidable enemies like Champions or Yellow-Bar foes is crucial. A prime example would be freezing the Taken Ogres during the Oryx battle of the King’s Fall Raid. Sometimes, destroying enemies in one shot isn’t always the best option, and the Riptide is the perfect “support” weapon the game has seen in years.

You can acquire this one by completing PvP activities.

Eyasluna

Returning from Destiny 1, the Eyasluna Hand Cannon was reborn into a Stasis weapon and has dominated the Crucible since its release during the 30th-anniversary event.

While it doesn’t emphasize its Stasis element abilities, the gun has top-tier stats and a great perk pool. In particular, giving the weapon Rangefinder and Moving Target is simply ludicrous, making it destined to shine bright in the Crucible. Rangefinder increases the gun’s overall range when aiming down sight, while Moving Target increases the target acquisition.

It’s essentially a match made in heaven for any PvP weapon. To this day, the Eyasluna Hand Cannon remains one of the most used weapons in PvP. You can obtain it by completing encounters in the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon.

Pacific Epitaph

We’ve already discussed how weapons that have access to Demolitionist are a step above the rest. Now, the first-ever Stasis Waveframe Grenade Launcher, the Pacific Epitaph, adds to that.

Waveframe Grenade Launchers have been dominating the PvE endgame for a couple of years now, and at long last, we finally have one with the Stasis element. Adding the icing on the cake, the weapon was also blessed with the Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie perks, similar to the Chain of Command LMG.

As mentioned above, Stasis Grenade builds could be in a better spot, but the weapon fits very nicely in other Grenade builds, especially with the Light subclasses. On top of that, unlike the Chain of Command, the Pacific Epitaph is a special weapon, making it easier for the build to synergize without the need of heavy ammo.

Overall, this weapon was a much-needed addition to the Waveframe family and another shining ray of hope for Stasis weapons in general. You can acquire it by completing encounters in the Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon.

Disparity

If you’ve been playing PvP for the past two Seasons, then you know by now that High-Impact Pulse Rifles are dominating the sandbox, and the Disparity Stasis Pulse Rifle is no exception.

Introduced during Season of the Seraph, the Disparity is fundamentally a solid weapon with good stats and a great perk pool. However, the recent buff to the Headseeker perk pushes it over the edge, allowing the gun to more consistently two-burst opposing Guardians with ease. Combine Headseeker with Rapid Hit, which grants increased Reload Speed on precision hits, and you’ll have a two-bursting Pulse Rifle with near-instant reload, shredding any enemy in your path.

You can nab this gun by purchasing it from Banshee when he has it available in a given week.

Deliverance

Image Source: Bungie via Twinifnite

Stasis Fusion Rifles like Riptide have an innate advantage of being in the first slot compared to energy Fusion Rifles, and the Deliverance is no exception.

While it doesn’t completely replace the Riptide as a “support” weapon, the Deliverance more than makes up for it with its top-tier perk pool for both PvE and PvP activities. Need a Stasis Fusion Rifle that can easily freeze Champions with Chill Clip? Go for it. Need a PvP Fusion Rifle that can map opposing Guardians with minimal effort? Rock on. The Deliverance can do it all.

However, the price to obtain such a weapon is much steeper compared to the Riptide. To acquire it, you must complete encounters in the Vow of the Disciple Raid.