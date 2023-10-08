Will Cyberpunk 2077 Get More DLC? Answered

Cyberpunk 2077 is having a massively successful comeback with the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion. Even before this, CD Projekt Red was hard at work developing and releasing regular updates to the game—improving small things and adding tiny bits of content along the way to the recent 2.0 update that launched with Phantom Liberty. This success is well-earned and took an overwhelming amount of work to achieve, which has undoubtedly affected the possibility of more DLC for Cyberpunk 2077.

The 2.0 update finally shows what Cyberpunk 2077 is capable of, which certainly excites us about what CD Projekt Red plans to do in the future. Also, with many fans concluding their time with Phantom Liberty, it’s reasonable to wonder what’s next for the Cyberpunk franchise. Around the game’s initial launch, the studio released a roadmap for post-launch content, but much has changed in the time since. So, the answer to whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 will get more DLC is both sad and optimistic.

Is Phantom Liberty The Final Cyberpunk 2077 DLC?

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

Sadly, Phantom Liberty is the one and only expansion that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive. All initially planned expansions were slated to be released earlier in the game’s life cycle, but a myriad of issues caused delays. As disruptive as this was, the decision to release only one DLC was made relatively recently and for much more practical reasons. CD Project Red announced that all its future games will be developed solely in Unreal Engine 5 instead of its in-house Red Engine. So, it makes much more sense for the team to focus on projects using this new tech, which unfortunately means no more new content for Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 undeniably suffered a rough launch in 2020, leading many to believe the game would receive only a few updates to fix the most glaring issues. However, CD Projekt Red has devoted more attention than most AAA developers would to improving their game, which has led to the unprecedented success experienced with the launch of Phantom Liberty. It likely took a substantial amount of time and effort to rebuild the game to this state, which obviously would not have been in the initial content roadmap the studio made in 2020.

Yet, there is an optimistic side to this state of affairs. Firstly, the fact that CD Projekt Red pulled off such a rebirth for Cyberpunk 2077 bodes very well for the announced sequel, tentatively titled Project Orion. Many hard lessons were learned, so it’s safe to assume that the studio will be much more diligent next time around. Lastly, while the shift to Unreal Engine 5 isn’t exactly the miracle cure that many fans may think it is, it’s fair to say that the development process may benefit from a highly supported engine.

While there will not be any more Cyberpunk 2077 content post-Phantom Liberty, there is much to be excited about for the franchise’s future, and Twinfinite will be there to cover all the latest news. In the meantime, be sure to check out our coverage for the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty.