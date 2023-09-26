Cyberpunk 2077 2.0: What the Max Level Cap Is

In this guide, we'll go over what the max level cap in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is, so you know exactly what number you're grinding out that XP to.

The gritty metropolis of Night City is V’s playground in Cyberpunk 2077, and you’ll spend a ton of your time on the streets, taking down bad guys and completing Gigs and quests for various Fixers, gangs and factions. In this guide, we’ll run you through what the max level cap is in Cyberpunk 2077, so you know just how powerful V can become, and plan out your Perk Points along the way.

Max Level Cap in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

As of update 2.0, Cyberpunk 2077’s max level cap is level 60. At this point, players will no longer be able to receive character XP from completing Gigs or other quests dotted around Night City.

The level cap for Street Cred has remained at a max of 50.

Skill Progression Level Cap

Image Source: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

As of update 2.0, skills have been divided into five categories: Headhunter, Netrunner, Shinobi, Solo, and Engineer.

These five skills are the various disciplines V engages in throughout the game. Leveling up a skill simply requires V to perform actions relevant to one of the five skill categories.

Each of the five skills has a level cap of 60. Every five levels will grant passive buffs to V and contribute to raising V’s overall character level.

This new change in skills seems confusing at first, but if you’ve played a Bethesda game, you’ll quickly recognize it’s a ‘perform it to level it’ system.

How to Reach Level Cap Fast

The best way to reach the level cap as quickly as you can in Cyberpunk 2077 is to simply take on any and every activity you come across in Night City.

The main XP earners are completing main storyline quests, but completing side quests and Gigs for Fixers also offer up healthy chunks of experience to help you level up V faster.

That’s everything you need to know on what the max level cap is in Cyberpunk 2077. For more tips, tricks, and guides, head on over to our guide wiki or check out more of our coverage of the game below.