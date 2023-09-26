When Should You Start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077? Answered

The Phantom Liberty expansion adds a whole new storyline for V to follow in Cyberpunk 2077, and the events of that story occur well before the final act of the base game. Even then, it can be tricky to determine exactly when you should start Phantom Liberty. Here’s what you need to know.

Best Time to Start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077

While the Phantom Liberty story content becomes available to you fairly early on in Cyberpunk 2077, we don’t recommend starting it until you’ve reached at least level 20 to 25 in the game. This is because the enemies and bosses can be pretty tricky, and you’ll definitely want to power up a little before taking it on.

As far as the story goes, Phantom Liberty also starts getting teased once you rescue Evelyn Parker in Cyberpunk 2077. Continue with this storyline until the arc with Pacifica and the Voodoo Boys is resolved, and you’ll be able to track the Phantom Liberty mission from your journal. This should happen after you complete the quest titled Transmission.

However, if you’re on your first playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077, we don’t recommend touching Phantom Liberty at all until you’ve cleared the game at least once. This is because the expansion introduces you to a new ending to the game, and it’s also heavily focused around the new characters introduced in the expansion. This can lead to Phantom Liberty feeling quite separate and isolated from the base game, and we’d recommend at least seeing the base game through once before you check out the expansion.

If you’ve already beaten the game once before, feel free to take on the expansion anytime once you feel confident enough to tackle its challenges. But again, to preserve the gameplay experience for first-time players, try to beat the base game first, or at least get near to the end of the game before checking out the expansion.

That's all you need to know about when to start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077.