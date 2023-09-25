What Level Should You Be for Phantom Liberty? Explained

The most important thing to know about the Phantom Liberty DLC is that you can’t simply do the content from the start of the game. As this is the case, there is a definitive point in the story to start it, and you’ll need to be prepared. If you want to start Phantom Liberty the best way, this is roughly the level you should reach first.

Recommended Level to Start Phantom Liberty

Phantom Liberty isn’t a DLC that you can play right after starting a new game. This content takes place roughly halfway into the story, so you must be somewhat prepared.

The good news is that you don’t necessarily have to spend time crafting and speccing out a character for Phantom Liberty. The game gives you the option of making a new character/game right at the minimum level/position needed to start it off. Though, we don’t necessarily recommend doing this. The game deems level 15 as sufficient, but considering certain bosses and enemies, that might be too low.

If you’re willing to make a completely new character from the start, we think you should wait until at least level 25 to take on the DLC. This can be a pretty decent chunk of time, but it will pay off to be even more prepared for what the DLC has in store. Returning players shouldn’t have too much trouble with this, though, considering the 2.0 update also changes up the Cyberpunk 2077 main game. The fresh experience will mean more and inspire you not to skip it.

While you’re free to make whatever choice you want to level up for the Phantom Liberty, there’s never anything wrong with making a fresh-faced V ready to take on Night City all over again. For more tips and tricks to get you through the new content, check out our links below.