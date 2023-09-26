How to Reach the Catwalk in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

After entering the Garage, you’ll need to progress through a dark chamber to reach Dogtown in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Unfortunately, the structures are in dire need of repair, and V will accidentally fall to the lowest floor. Now, you must perform some platforming in order to reach the catwalk.

Reaching the Catwalk in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

The biggest difficulty you’ll encounter is the lack of light in this area. Since V fell to the lowest floor, you must climb back up using various platforms and other objects. There will be several broken cars in this section, and you’ll need to climb up some of them to get to the higher platforms.

Although you won’t get access to the mini-map during this section, CDPR decides to use subtle clues to guide you to the correct path. The developer has placed various light sources, such as floodlights and glowing floors, in important spots.

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Songbird will also chat with you as you progress through this area. If you hear the woman speak, that means you’re heading toward the right path.

Although the platforms will make some concerning noises, these old structures will last during your attempt to reach the catwalk. Just be careful of the small and big holes in your path, and try not to fall again.

The path toward the catwalk will wind around the chamber, and near the end, you’ll need to perform several big jumps. You can pass this section by doing a long jump or a double jump. You will know that you’ve reached your objective when Songbird materializes again and speaks to you.

After reaching the catwalk, Songbird lead you to the elevator that will take you to the infamous Dogtown. Before leaving Twinfinite, I recommend reading other Phantom Liberty articles below this post.