Can You Leave Dogtown in Phantom Liberty? Answered

The expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 takes players to a whole different district in Night City. Dogtown is definitely more troublesome than other areas, and is even called a “combat zone.” Though the DLC might initially seem like it locks you into Dogtown, you can actually leave it whenever you want.

When Can You Leave Dogtown?

The good news is that you aren’t locked in Dogtown until you finish the DLC. However, you won’t be able to leave immediately. The game doesn’t give you the option to depart, but you can access an exit after two hours or so of progress in the Phantom Liberty story.

While this answers the question, there is a little bit more to it, but that information can be considered spoiler-y. Only read on if you are okay with having some bits of the story spoiled for you.

You won’t actually be able to leave until after you have finished the mission in which you escort the President to a safe zone. After this, you will be tasked with finding the former agent Reed in a separate mission that will further advance the DLC’s main questline.

This will take you to Dogtown Gate and heavier enemy density than you have experienced up to this point. This shouldn’t be a big concern if you followed our guide on leveling up for the DLC. You can drive through the Gate, but if you have angered the DLC’s version of the NCPD, you will have a fight on your hands.

Alternatively, you can enter an area noted as having a high density of enemies to use a different exit route. While this does require fighting off some stronger enemies the first time, this option is a little faster in exchange for being restricted to on-foot travel.

The above information should have you hopping back and forth between the familiar Night City and Dogtown rather easily. For more tips and tricks on surviving the Phantom Liberty DLC, be sure to look over our links below.