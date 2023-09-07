Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Preload & Unlock Times, Explained

Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s 2020 action RPG, is set for a major expansion when the Phantom Liberty DLC goes live later this month. With it anticipated to be hefty in both size and scope, players want to know if it’ll be available for preload and when it will unlock.

When Will Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Unlock?

Right now, Phantom Liberty is set to unlock on Tuesday Sept. 26, 2023.

With that said, we don’t have an exact release time at the moment. However, Cyberpunk 2077 itself had a global release time where it unlocked simultaneously for all players, irrespective of location or regional time zone. That was 12am GMT on its original launch day.

As a result, it seems likely that CDPR will launch Phantom Liberty with a similar approach, making it available at 12 a.m. GMT on Sept. 26. It could well be playable in some regions on Sept. 25, while others may have to wait until later into the release day proper.

The wait is almost over!



If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings.



For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

Bear in mind that this isn’t guaranteed yet, and won’t be until CDPR officially confirms how Phantom Liberty’s launch will go. Stay tuned to their social channels for this info. We’ll also update this article when it’s known precisely what time the game will become playable.

Can You Preload Phantom Liberty?

It also hasn’t been confirmed when you can preload Phantom Liberty. Luckily, the precedent set by the full game suggests you’ll be able to.

Cyberpunk 2077 was available for preload around three days before its unlock time. While there’s no assurances Phantom Liberty will be the same, this points to a Sept. 23 preload time.

Given the expected size of the expansion pack, it would be sensible for CDPR to give players a preload window. It’ll mean players won’t have to endure a lengthy download wait once the game is actually available to play. Here’s hoping for a smoother launch than the full game, which was marred with awful bugs, glitches and inconsistencies for weeks after it dropped.

That’s all we have on the preload and unlock times for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. For everything else CDPR and Cyberpunk, have a gander at our other articles down below.