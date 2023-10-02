All Phone Codes in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

While attempting to contact Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, you will need to find an old telephone inside Capitan Caliente restaurant. Besides calling the secret agent, you can also input other phone codes to discover funny jokes or secret Easter Eggs.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Old Telephone Easter Eggs

Although you’ll get Reed’s phone number from President Myers, other secret codes can be found on the pieces of paper pasted around the old telephone. Here is the list of all known phone codes:

0931 – Reed’s secret phone number

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red via Twinfinite

Although you can listen to beautiful music by inputting the second and third codes, the highlight will be Johnny’s reactions. For instance, the man will show a sad and desolate expression as you listens to the Never Fade Away song. On the other hand, he will give a thumbs up when he hears The Witcher 3’s theme.

Johnny will be quite exasperated if you type the 80018135 code, which resembles the word ‘boobies.’ 12102020 won’t connect you with anyone, but you’ll get a message that says you’ve subscribed to a game review newsletter.

Besides discovering Easter Eggs from secret phone codes in Phantom Liberty, the expansion also introduces other new content into the game. In fact, you can find four new Tarot Card graffiti scattered throughout Dogtown.