Zach’s Service Station Codes (June 2025) 

You'll see quite the characters around unless you fix the station with Zach's Service Station codes.

Updated: June 26, 2025 Added new codes!

There’s nothing more rewarding than running a gas station with your friends. It’s just you, your closest friends, the most annoying and insufferable people who need help, the smell of what dinosaurs have become, and Zach’s Service Station codes.

All Zach’s Service Station Codes List

Active Zach’s Service Station Codes

WAVERIDER : 500 Personal Funds (New)

: 500 Personal Funds COASTALCOIN : 500 Station Funds

: 500 Station Funds SUNNYUPGRADE : 150 Station Funds and Accessory Slot

: 150 Station Funds and Accessory Slot BEACHBLAST : 300 Personal Funds

: 300 Personal Funds PATTYSDAY2025 : 200 Personal Funds

: 200 Personal Funds winter2024 : 50 Personal Funds

: 50 Personal Funds turkeymonth : 150 Station Funds

: 150 Station Funds spookytokens : 5 Ad Tokens

: 5 Ad Tokens happyseptember : 250 Personal Funds

: 250 Personal Funds smallroomsmallreward : Backroom Exploring Outfit, 1,200 Personal Funds, and 25 AdTokens

: Backroom Exploring Outfit, 1,200 Personal Funds, and 25 AdTokens freemanager: Free Manager

Expired Zach’s Service Station Codes

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Zach’s Service Station Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Zach’s Service Station codes. Simply follow the steps below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Zach’s Service Station on Roblox. Press the Codes button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box. Hit Collect and receive your goodies.

