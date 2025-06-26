Forgot password
Zach’s Service Station Codes (June 2025) 

You'll see quite the characters around unless you fix the station with Zach's Service Station codes.
|

Published: Jun 26, 2025 08:50 am

Updated: June 26, 2025

Added new codes!

There’s nothing more rewarding than running a gas station with your friends. It’s just you, your closest friends, the most annoying and insufferable people who need help, the smell of what dinosaurs have become, and Zach’s Service Station codes.

All Zach’s Service Station Codes List

Active Zach’s Service Station Codes  

  • WAVERIDER: 500 Personal Funds (New)
  • COASTALCOIN: 500 Station Funds
  • SUNNYUPGRADE: 150 Station Funds and Accessory Slot
  • BEACHBLAST: 300 Personal Funds
  • PATTYSDAY2025: 200 Personal Funds
  • winter2024: 50 Personal Funds
  • turkeymonth: 150 Station Funds
  • spookytokens: 5 Ad Tokens
  • happyseptember: 250 Personal Funds
  • smallroomsmallreward: Backroom Exploring Outfit, 1,200 Personal Funds, and 25 AdTokens
  • freemanager: Free Manager

Expired Zach’s Service Station Codes 

  • There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Zach’s Service Station Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Zach’s Service Station codes. Simply follow the steps below:

How to redeem Zach's Service Station codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Zach’s Service Station on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button in the bottom right corner of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box.
  4. Hit Collect and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

