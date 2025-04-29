Wheelchair Training Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 29, 2025
It’s time to burn rubber and smoke everyone on the road with your two-wheeler, and we’re not talking about motorbikes either. Just because you’re tied to your orthopedic aid chair doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun on the racetrack. Grab Wheelchair Training codes and head to the starting grid!
All Wheelchair Training Codes List
Active Wheelchair Training Codes
- wheelchair: 1k Energy (New)
Expired Wheelchair Training Codes
- There are currently no expired Wheelchair Training codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Wheelchair Training
Follow the steps below to quickly redeem Wheelchair Training codes:
- Launch Wheelchair Training in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button (1) on the right side of the screen.
- Type in a code into the Enter Code field (2).
- Press Redeem (3) to grab your rewards.
Published: Apr 29, 2025 05:30 am