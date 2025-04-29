Wheelchair Training Codes (April 2025)

Stock up on energy, hatch the rarest pets and blow the competition away on your velocipede with Wheelchair Training codes!

Updated: April 29, 2025 We added a new code!

It’s time to burn rubber and smoke everyone on the road with your two-wheeler, and we’re not talking about motorbikes either. Just because you’re tied to your orthopedic aid chair doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun on the racetrack. Grab Wheelchair Training codes and head to the starting grid!

All Wheelchair Training Codes List

Active Wheelchair Training Codes

wheelchair: 1k Energy (New)

Expired Wheelchair Training Codes

There are currently no expired Wheelchair Training codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Wheelchair Training

Follow the steps below to quickly redeem Wheelchair Training codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Wheelchair Training in Roblox. Press the Codes button (1) on the right side of the screen. Type in a code into the Enter Code field (2). Press Redeem (3) to grab your rewards.

