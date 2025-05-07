West Rails Tower Defense Codes (May 2025)

Updated: May 7, 2025 We added new codes!

As an ancient proverb says, no popular thing can escape the Roblox tower defense treatment. Since Dead Rails has been the hottest game on the platform for a minute, we could all foresee this would happen. At least, unlike the original, this title features West Rails Tower Defense codes.

All West Rails Tower Defense Codes List

Working West Rails Tower Defense Codes

InfinityRarity : 22 Bonds (New)

: 22 Bonds Necromancer : 10 Bonds (New)

: 10 Bonds AndryPlay : 10 Bonds (New)

: 10 Bonds Easter : 100 Eggs

: 100 Eggs DeadRailsTD : 20 Bonds

: 20 Bonds Welcome: 10 Bonds

Expired West Rails Tower Defense Codes

There are currently no expired West Rails Tower Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in West Rails Tower Defense

Don’t worry, partner. Redeeming West Rails Tower Defense codes is as easy as it gets:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch West Rails Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the shopping cart button on the left side of the screen. Scroll to the bottom of the Shop window. Enter a code into the Code text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

