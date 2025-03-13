Unemployed Soul Codes (March 2025)

Check out our article for the latest news on Unemployed Soul codes and all the free rewards you can collect.

Updated: March 13, 2025

Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

All your favorite characters from the Bleach universe lost their jobs and are down on their luck. Maybe you can be the one who manages to rise to the occasion and save the world despite the devastating state of the economy. We’ve got some Unemployed Soul codes that might help.

All Unemployed Soul Codes List

Working Unemployed Soul Codes

borgorblessing : 3 Locked Enchant Stones and 1 Locked Custom Clothing Token

: 3 Locked Enchant Stones and 1 Locked Custom Clothing Token thatguysnamefrombleachgamesorryiforgot : 500 Locked Element Rerolls, 500 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 500 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 1 Locked Soul Ticket, 500 Locked Clan Rerolls, 3 Locked Enchant Stones, and 50 Mark Rerolls

: 500 Locked Element Rerolls, 500 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 500 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 1 Locked Soul Ticket, 500 Locked Clan Rerolls, 3 Locked Enchant Stones, and 50 Mark Rerolls typedemon : 500 Locked Clan Rerolls, 500 Eyecolor Rerolls, 500 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 3 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, 2 Red Elixirs, 250 Locked Element Rerolls, 200 Hair Shade Rerolls, 2 Locked World Tickets, and 50 Mark Rerolls

: 500 Locked Clan Rerolls, 500 Eyecolor Rerolls, 500 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 3 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, 2 Red Elixirs, 250 Locked Element Rerolls, 200 Hair Shade Rerolls, 2 Locked World Tickets, and 50 Mark Rerolls unempluzzed : 1000 Locked Clan Rerolls, 200 Eyecolor Rerolls, 3 Skill Box Choosers, 3 Red Elixirs, 3 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, 1000 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 1000 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 500 Locked Element Rerolls, 3 Locked World Tickets, and 100 Mask Rerolls

: 1000 Locked Clan Rerolls, 200 Eyecolor Rerolls, 3 Skill Box Choosers, 3 Red Elixirs, 3 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, 1000 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 1000 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 500 Locked Element Rerolls, 3 Locked World Tickets, and 100 Mask Rerolls vloneisabum: 250 Eyecolor Rerolls, 3 Skill Box Choosers, 3 Red Elixirs, 500 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 500 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 250 Hair Share Rerolls, 3 Locked Blue Elixirs, 2 Locked World Tickets, and 260 Mask Rerolls

Expired Unemployed Soul Codes

There are no expired Unemployed Soul codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Unemployed Soul

Redeeming Unemployed Soul codes is way easier than actually being out of work. Just follow these steps, and you’ll be good:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Unemployed Soul in Roblox. Press the gift icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Input a working code into the Enter Code Here field. Hit Enter on your keyboard to collect your freebies.

Browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section for many more freebies you can collect in your favorite Roblox games right now!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy