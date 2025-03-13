Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Unemployed Soul featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Category:
Codes

Unemployed Soul Codes (March 2025)

Check out our article for the latest news on Unemployed Soul codes and all the free rewards you can collect.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Mar 13, 2025 08:46 am

Updated: March 13, 2025
Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

All your favorite characters from the Bleach universe lost their jobs and are down on their luck. Maybe you can be the one who manages to rise to the occasion and save the world despite the devastating state of the economy. We’ve got some Unemployed Soul codes that might help.

All Unemployed Soul Codes List

Working Unemployed Soul Codes

  • borgorblessing: 3 Locked Enchant Stones and 1 Locked Custom Clothing Token
  • thatguysnamefrombleachgamesorryiforgot: 500 Locked Element Rerolls, 500 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 500 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 1 Locked Soul Ticket, 500 Locked Clan Rerolls, 3 Locked Enchant Stones, and 50 Mark Rerolls
  • typedemon: 500 Locked Clan Rerolls, 500 Eyecolor Rerolls, 500 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 3 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, 2 Red Elixirs, 250 Locked Element Rerolls, 200 Hair Shade Rerolls, 2 Locked World Tickets, and 50 Mark Rerolls
  • unempluzzed: 1000 Locked Clan Rerolls, 200 Eyecolor Rerolls, 3 Skill Box Choosers, 3 Red Elixirs, 3 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, 1000 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 1000 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 500 Locked Element Rerolls, 3 Locked World Tickets, and 100 Mask Rerolls
  • vloneisabum: 250 Eyecolor Rerolls, 3 Skill Box Choosers, 3 Red Elixirs, 500 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 500 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, 250 Hair Share Rerolls, 3 Locked Blue Elixirs, 2 Locked World Tickets, and 260 Mask Rerolls

Expired Unemployed Soul Codes

  • There are no expired Unemployed Soul codes right now.

Related: Type // CC codes

How to Redeem Codes in Unemployed Soul

Redeeming Unemployed Soul codes is way easier than actually being out of work. Just follow these steps, and you’ll be good:

How to redeem Unemployed Soul codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Unemployed Soul in Roblox.
  2. Press the gift icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Input a working code into the Enter Code Here field.
  4. Hit Enter on your keyboard to collect your freebies.

Browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section for many more freebies you can collect in your favorite Roblox games right now!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content
Author
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.