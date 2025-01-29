Trucking Empire Codes (January 2025) [NEW TRUCKS & CARGOS]

Updated: January 29, 2025 Looked for new codes!

If you’ve ever wanted to drive a truck across the country, Trucking Empire is here to make your dream come true. Take up jobs, join a convoy, and use Trucking Empire codes to get all the free resources you need to become a true trucker at heart.

All Trucking Empire Codes List

Working Trucking Empire Codes

30MVisits : 80k Cash

: 80k Cash JULIO16COL : July 16 Ford LTL 9000, July 16 Freightliner 108SD, July 16 Kenworth T800 Aerocab, July 16 Kenworth T800B July 16 Mitsubishi Fuso, and July 16 Peterbilt 379

: July 16 Ford LTL 9000, July 16 Freightliner 108SD, July 16 Kenworth T800 Aerocab, July 16 Kenworth T800B July 16 Mitsubishi Fuso, and July 16 Peterbilt 379 DBFIXED : 500k Cash

: 500k Cash TruckingIsBack : 90k Cash

: 90k Cash 100K Likes: Truck

Expired Trucking Empire Codes

21MVisits

How to Redeem Codes in Trucking Empire

No need to honk your horn—we’ll tell you what you need to do to redeem your Trucking Empire codes:

Launch Trucking Empire in Roblox. Click on the ticket icon in the bottom-left corner. Enter an active code into the textbox. Click on Submit to grab your freebies.

