Trucking Empire Codes (January 2025) [NEW TRUCKS & CARGOS]

Get your hands on all the free Cash and unique Trucks by using Trucking Empire codes!
Published: Jan 29, 2025 04:47 am

Updated: January 29, 2025

Looked for new codes!

If you’ve ever wanted to drive a truck across the country, Trucking Empire is here to make your dream come true. Take up jobs, join a convoy, and use Trucking Empire codes to get all the free resources you need to become a true trucker at heart.

All Trucking Empire Codes List

Working Trucking Empire Codes

  • 30MVisits: 80k Cash
  • JULIO16COL: July 16 Ford LTL 9000, July 16 Freightliner 108SD, July 16 Kenworth T800 Aerocab, July 16 Kenworth T800B July 16 Mitsubishi Fuso, and July 16 Peterbilt 379
  • DBFIXED: 500k Cash
  • TruckingIsBack: 90k Cash
  • 100K Likes: Truck

Expired Trucking Empire Codes

  • 21MVisits

How to Redeem Codes in Trucking Empire

No need to honk your horn—we’ll tell you what you need to do to redeem your Trucking Empire codes:

How to redeem Trucking Empire codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Trucking Empire in Roblox.
  2. Click on the ticket icon in the bottom-left corner.
  3. Enter an active code into the textbox.
  4. Click on Submit to grab your freebies.

Drop by our dedicated Roblox Codes section for many more free rewards that you can collect right now!

