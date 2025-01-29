Trucking Empire Codes (January 2025) [NEW TRUCKS & CARGOS]

Updated: January 29, 2025
If you’ve ever wanted to drive a truck across the country, Trucking Empire is here to make your dream come true. Take up jobs, join a convoy, and use Trucking Empire codes to get all the free resources you need to become a true trucker at heart.
All Trucking Empire Codes List
Working Trucking Empire Codes
- 30MVisits: 80k Cash
- JULIO16COL: July 16 Ford LTL 9000, July 16 Freightliner 108SD, July 16 Kenworth T800 Aerocab, July 16 Kenworth T800B July 16 Mitsubishi Fuso, and July 16 Peterbilt 379
- DBFIXED: 500k Cash
- TruckingIsBack: 90k Cash
- 100K Likes: Truck
Expired Trucking Empire Codes
- 21MVisits
How to Redeem Codes in Trucking Empire
No need to honk your horn—we’ll tell you what you need to do to redeem your Trucking Empire codes:
- Launch Trucking Empire in Roblox.
- Click on the ticket icon in the bottom-left corner.
- Enter an active code into the textbox.
- Click on Submit to grab your freebies.
Published: Jan 29, 2025 04:47 am