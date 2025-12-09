Super Soldiers Codes (December 2025)

Updated: December 9, 2025 Added new codes!

Joining a squad of Super Soldiers and saving the world is a daunting task, so no one will blame you if you rely on some handy codes. Grab all the free cash, items, and weapons you need to defeat all your enemies and prove yourself as the ultimate hero.

All Super Soldiers Codes List

Active Super Soldiers Codes

123_S3P3R_S014I3RS: Restorator, Medkit, and 25,000 Cash (New)

Expired Super Soldiers Codes

There are no expired Super Soldiers codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Super Soldiers

Here’s what you need to do in order to redeem your Super Soldiers codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Super Soldiers in Roblox. Press the blue bird button in the menu on the left. Input a working code into the Enter Code textbox. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim all your freebies.

