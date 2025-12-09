Forgot password
Super Soldiers Codes (December 2025)

Find all the latest Super Soldiers codes right here on Twinfinite!
Dec 9, 2025

December 9, 2025

Added new codes!

Joining a squad of Super Soldiers and saving the world is a daunting task, so no one will blame you if you rely on some handy codes. Grab all the free cash, items, and weapons you need to defeat all your enemies and prove yourself as the ultimate hero.

All Super Soldiers Codes List

Active Super Soldiers Codes

  • 123_S3P3R_S014I3RS: Restorator, Medkit, and 25,000 Cash (New)

Expired Super Soldiers Codes

  • There are no expired Super Soldiers codes at the moment.

Related: Grow a Military codes

How to Redeem Codes in Super Soldiers

Here’s what you need to do in order to redeem your Super Soldiers codes:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Super Soldiers in Roblox.
  2. Press the blue bird button in the menu on the left.
  3. Input a working code into the Enter Code textbox.
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim all your freebies.

Are there other Roblox games where you could use some free goodies right about now? Head over to our Roblox Codes section and claim everything before it expires!

